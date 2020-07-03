2020's Dance Contest Of The Year Is Here - #BitcoinBillionaireChallenge

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Shaddowryderz Army Enterprises LLC) Is there anything that fans love more than watching their favorite celebrity? As a matter of fact, they would give anything possible to interact directly and get noticed by their star. Well, Arlington-based music artist Shaddow understands this, and he has redefined and revolutionized the dynamics of celebrity-fan relationship, bringing it to a whole different level. He is determined to make an impact in the world with his music and direct interaction with the fans. Contrary to most celebrities, Shaddow is taking an approach where he is easily reachable; which is very admirable. This time, it is with a very exciting dance challenge dabbed #BitcoinBillionaireChallenge.



Shaddow's Bitcoin Billionaire single was produced by Tre 8 in 2017. His motivation for making his version of the song was to sensitize people on the unlimited possibilities of making a fortune with cryptocurrency. His intention was to encourage more people to use bitcoin and cryptocurrency around the world. The artist, best known for his Street-Jazz style of music, had this response when interviewed: "You know I saw myself as being a bitcoin billionaire…" he said. "It's spread out amongst the people so that every man and woman got a shot at becoming a millionaire or billionaire with cryptocurrency." The song is available on all major streaming platforms including YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Spotify and Amazon.



This challenge creates an opportunity for Shaddow's fans all around the world to join and participate. It is a fun experience that is geared at bringing fans closer to the artist. The fans are required to record a dance video to the song "Bitcoin Billionaire" and post it on Tiktok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or any other social media platform. The challenge is open to anyone who would like to participate. After recording the video, the fans and followers are expected to post it with the tag #BitcoinBillionaireChallenge for it to reach him.



The contest runs all the way until September, 20th, 2020. The winner will get $50 worth of Bitcoin sent to their phone bitcoin wallet.



The artist made it clear that fans should feel free to send him a message with the link to their video and he would see it personally. He noted that he will make an effort to respond to every single message. Fans can follow him on all social media; twitter Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram @ Shaddowmusic. He also gave out his number, +1 (817) 587-3433, for fans to reach him easily through text.



#BitcoinBillionaireChallenge is one of several channels that Shaddow is creating in an effort to interact directly with his fans both for his music and his JDM car culture. This announcement comes just soon enough after the launch of ShaddowRyderz Army (SRA); a black-owned streaming site that opens up his life to his Army (Which is the term he uses to emphasize that the gathering of his fans is an unstoppable force for change).



The artist has gone further and had special T-shirts, called The Bitcoin Billionaire Brigade, made to promote the challenge. The contestants can get them on teespring.com. Some fans have already taken to the challenge and posted their videos on Tiktok.



Bitcoin Billionaire Spotify link:

https://open.spotify.com/album/0o1K614RT4lAOp1p4kUPip

Bitcoin Billionaire T-Shirt link:

https://teespring.com/the-bitcoin-billionaire-brigad

Bitcoin Billionaire Tiktok link: https://vm.tiktok.com/JRkFcuC/

Official website link: https://www.shaddowmusic.com/



