Theresa Lucia Releases Debut "Boxes" EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn-based Alternative Folk Singer Songwriter Theresa Lucia has released a 5-track EP showcasing rich peaks of emotion and musical depth.

"Boxes EP" is Theresa's debut EP and her personal ode to family, equality, heartbreak and the healing powers of life in the big city. The EP's title track made it to the semi-finals of the International Songwriters Competition.



Theresa is a Brooklyn based Alternative-Folk Singer/Songwriter raised just North of Boston, MA. She now splits her time between New England, NYC and South West Florida where she works closely with her family at their beach-side restaurant. Theresa is heavily influenced by the pros and cons of a transient life-style; wrestling with the concept of "home", gratitude for love and a struggle to bridge the gaps in geography. She expresses this as well as her strive for equality and autonomy through her poetic lyrics and unique voice.

open.spotify.com/album/0mp4lcMQN8rszU3Ip1gpv5?si=ELGTkNy3TsmCVFUYUZlkDQ

www.theresalucia.com

www.instagram.com/theresa__lucia



