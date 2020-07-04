Christine And The Queens Creates New Song "Eyes Of A Child" For TV Series Hanna



This comes after her La vita nuova EP and short film release in February, which drew strength from extreme vulnerability and features "People, I've been sad", which has since been featured as one of the year's (so far) best songs by Time Magazine, NPR, Billboard (+ video of the year), Consequence of Sound, The Ringer and i-D for instance. Chris' continuously increasing visibility comes in the form of PAPER magazine's cover story "Christine and the Queens was born to rule" and the fascinating read of Chris' Interview Magazine feature with Troye Sivan.



Christine took over Le Grand Palais, another Parisian landmark, performing "La vita nuova" for Global Citizen's "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" last week BELOW. In April she was invited to Global Citizen's "One World: Together at Home" where she performed "People, I've been sad" from her bedroom to celebrate and support healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Other unique performances of her EP's tracks are "I disappear in your arms" for The Tonight Show Starring



La vita nuova arrived with an accompanying short film of the same name, imagined by Christine and featuring the EP's five new songs in as many sequences. The 14 minute film is an inward journey that sees the artist invest Opéra Garnier, the world famous Paris opera house, filling it with stories of ghosts and mythical creatures. Through the lens of long-time collaborator Colin Solal Cardo (Robyn, Charli XCX) and with choreography by Ryan Heffington (Sia "



La vita nuova follows 18 months of live shows, collaborations and international distinctions, around the release of Christine and the Queens' breathtaking second album Chris. Most recently, Christine and the Queens collaborated with



Chris was written, arranged, produced and performed by Christine and the Queens, and charted at #3 in the official UK album chart; it has been certified silver in the UK. Chris is the follow up to her already-iconic debut record Chaleur Humaine, released to near-universal acclaim in France in 2014, the USA as self-titled Christine and the Queens, selling more than 1.4 million copies worldwide to date.



Christine and the Queens received a GLAAD Media Awards nomination, her second nomination for International Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards 2019, was named Q Icon at the Q Awards 2019 and won the Artist Award at the Attitude Awards 2019. She starred in numerous artist, album and song of the decade lists.

www.amazon.com/adlp/hannatv

christineandthequeens.lnk.to/eyesofac

christineandthequeens.com

www.twitter.com/queenschristine

www.because.tv

