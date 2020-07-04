Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Classical 04/07/2020

Daniil Trifonov Presents Shostakovich Discoveries

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The prestigious Internationale Schostakowitsch Tage Gohrisch, an international Festival dedicated to celebrate the Russian composer, will take place this year in virtual form thanks to a partnership with MDR, ARTE and Deutsche Grammophon.
In Spring this year the festival had to be cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but today it was announced that a major part of the Festival programme will be presented online on Sunday, 5th July. The livestream will include a total of nine world premieres by Dmitri Shostakovich, all piano pieces played by three outstanding Russian pianists: Yulianna Avdeeva, Dmitry Masleev and Daniil Trifonov.

This livestream will be a truly global event as the three performers come together from three different continents: Yulianna Avdeeva will play from Gohrisch at the Hotel Albrechtshof, where Dmitri Shostakovich composed his eighth string quartet in 1960. Dmitry Masleev joins the livestream from the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow and Daniil Trifonov from his home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

This Shostakovich - Discoveries global event is produced by the German public broadcaster MDR in cooperation with ARTE and Deutsche Grammophon and will become available on Sunday 5th July, 8pm CEST on ARTE CONCERT, on Radio and on the Festival's website. In addition, the livestream will also be available globally on the Deutsche Grammophon YouTube Channel.
"We would have loved to offer a Festival programme with concerts in front of a live audience, but this livestream provides a spectacular alternative for music lovers all over the world. We're very grateful to the artists and our partners MDR and Deutsche Grammophon, who have made this project possible."

Tobias Niederschlag, Artistic Director International Shostakovich Days Gohrisch
"Nine posthumous world premieres by Shostakovich in one programme - how exciting! It quickly became clear to us at Deutsche Grammophon that we had to be part of this historic event together with our exclusive artist Daniil Trifonov. We are excited about these 'new' piano works and are looking forward to adding this highlight to our ongoing and ever-growing online offer."
Angelika Meissner, Director Classical A&R Deutsche Grammophon

SHOSTAKOVICH - DISCOVERIES
With Yulianna Avdeeva, Dmitry Masleev and Daniil Trifonov

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH (1906-1975)
Piano Sonata No. 1 op. 12
Drei Fugen o. op., World Premiere
Scherzo op. 1a, World Premiere
Sechs Klavierstücke aus den Jahren 1918-1920, World Premiere
Präludium und Fuge cis-Moll, vervollständigt von Krzysztof Meyer World Premiere

Sunday, 5th July 2020, 8pm CEST livestream available
on ARTE CONCERT arte.tv/de/arte-concert/klassik/
on DG YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschegrammophon1
on schostakowitsch-tage.de
on radio from 7.30pm on MDR KULTUR and MDR KLASSIK mdr.de






