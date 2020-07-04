Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 04/07/2020

Billy Currington Unveils New Song "Seaside"

New York, NY (Top40 Ccharts) Country star, Billy Currington, unveiled his new song "Seaside" today. Written by Currington, Jordan Schmidt, and Steven Lee Olson, the laid-back song highlights Currington's gift for writing a summertime anthem. The talented Georgia native shines as his smooth vocals bounce effortlessly atop a scintillating acoustic guitar, the lyrics painting a picture of the ocean.

Currington celebrated the five-year anniversary of his Gold-certified album, Summer Forever, last month. The critically acclaimed album earned three Platinum-certified No. 1 singles and debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Currington has spent more than a decade in the spotlight proving he's truly a man for all seasons. Currington has earned 12 No.1 singles to his name, including the double-platinum hits "People Are Crazy," "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," and most recent multi-week No. 1 hits, "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To" and "Do I Make You Wanna."






