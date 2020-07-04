Billy Currington Unveils New Song "Seaside"





Currington celebrated the five-year anniversary of his Gold-certified album, Summer Forever, last month. The critically acclaimed album earned three Platinum-certified No. 1 singles and debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Currington has spent more than a decade in the spotlight proving he's truly a man for all seasons. Currington has earned 12 No.1 singles to his name, including the double-platinum hits "People Are Crazy," "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," and most recent multi-week No. 1 hits, "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To" and "Do I Make You Wanna." New York, NY (Top40 Ccharts) Country star, Billy Currington, unveiled his new song " Seaside " today. Written by Currington, Jordan Schmidt, and Steven Lee Olson, the laid-back song highlights Currington's gift for writing a summertime anthem. The talented Georgia native shines as his smooth vocals bounce effortlessly atop a scintillating acoustic guitar, the lyrics painting a picture of the ocean.




