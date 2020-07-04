Jonas Blue & Max Unveil Channel Hopping Lyric Video For Summer Hit-In-Waiting "Naked"



With the world now gradually emerging from lockdown, and music becoming even more crucial in providing escapism, 'Naked' is set to be 2020's absolute feel-good hit of the summer! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After its successful launch last week, multi-platinum producer & songwriter Jonas Blue, and music's hottest new U.S. pop act, MAX, have unveiled a psychedelic channel hopping lyric video for their anthemic new single 'Naked."Released just last Friday, the infectious hook-laden track has exploded already, smashing 9 million combined audio & video streams in its first week of release. Premiering on Roman Kemp's Capital Breakfast show, the track has also strutted straight onto the Kiss FM playlist - all markers of a true summer hit-in-waiting, further asserting Jonas' impeccable reputation of producing world class hits.Lending their hands to the track is also Ed Drewett (Little Mix, One Direction), and Sam Romans, who helped pen the UK's biggest single of last year in Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved'.Set in the height of the soul funk era, the lyric video takes the premise of a late night TV marathon, channel hopping through various TV shows & adverts idents. The channel flicking opens windows into different worlds. A surreal golden psychedelic stage with instruments come to life to empower the spirit of the music, and game shows and faux advertising articulate the idea of the underlying love story - all moving in a slick and punchy way that matches the energy of the track. The lyric video was created by highly regarded production company Adult Art Club who've also created videos for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne.Jonas says; "Creating 'Naked' was such a magic moment in the studio - it all clicked and flowed so naturally. The song is fun, positive and carefree, but also shows a bit of a seductive side. Having MAX feature on it was the perfect combination - he's got the soul and swagger to deliver this at the perfect level - capturing every emotion. I couldn't be more excited to get this one out into the world."MAX says; "I've been obsessed with 'Naked' since the first time I heard the demo. It was like when I met my dog for the first time and knew I had to tell everyone else to back off, he's mine! There's something so infectious about it, and when Jonas asked me to sing it, I was extremely honored to be a part of this incredible song."Jonas Blue's career to date is astounding, and its effect has been felt the world over having been certified platinum over 120 times around the globe. Amassing a plethora of instantly recognisable hit singles (including Rise, Mama, Polaroid & Perfect Strangers), with over 11 billion global streams and over 55 million singles sales, Jonas has become a mainstage DJ and pop powerhouse. And with over one billion streams so far this year, Jonas joins an elite list of artists with similar 2020 streams including The 1975 and One Direction alumni Niall Horan. Jonas' debut album 'Blue' smashed its way to Silver status and is now fast approaching Gold.With over a billion streams globally, 9 million monthly Spotify listeners, 300 Million YouTube views, and a US Triple Platinum Certified Single in 'Lights Down Low', it's easy to see why MAX has been labeled a "Young Pop God" by GQ and is hotly-tipped worldwide. Since the breakout success of his full-length album Hell's Kitchen Angel, he's been smashing records everywhere he goes, and delivered seismic TV performances on The Late Late Show with James Corden & Good Morning America.With the world now gradually emerging from lockdown, and music becoming even more crucial in providing escapism, 'Naked' is set to be 2020's absolute feel-good hit of the summer!



