News
RnB 04/07/2020

6ix9ine Drops Spanish Single 'YAYA'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After earning his first No. 1 with the Nicki Minaj-assisted "TROLLZ," Tekashi switches it up with his Spanish single "YAYA." The reggaeton-infused track finds 6ix9ine paying homage to his Latin roots.

Tekashi, whose mother is Mexican-American and father is Puerto Rican, previously showcased his Spanish on "BEBE" and "MALA," which both featured Anuel AA.

Along with the song, he has also released another eye-popping video, which was shot in his living room while under house arrest. In the colorful clip, Tekashi throws a wild house party with bikini-clad models who twerk while covered in milk and wave the Mexican and Puerto Rican flags. He keeps the festivities going by spraying champagne and joining his scantily-clad co-star in a bathtub filled with milk.






