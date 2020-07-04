Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 04/07/2020

Lil Wayne Releases 'Glory' Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hallelujah - the "Glory" has finally come! Five years after dropping his Freezy Weezy Album, Lil Wayne unleashes the long-awaited video for "Glory." The monumental clip, directed by Eif Rivera, finds the Young Money legend climbing to the top of a mountain as he flexes his lyrical muscle.
"No snakes, no rodents, no ad-libs, no chorus / No stress, no worries, took you to a respiratory / It's self-explanatory, the glory is mandatory," raps Tunechi.

On Friday, Wayne celebrated the 5th anniversary of the Free Weezy Album (FWA) by releasing the project across all digital streaming platforms. The album, which was previously only available on TIDAL, features the bonus track "We Livin' Like That."






