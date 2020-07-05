Felixity Releases 'Love Sick Remixed' LP



13 Lazy Boi - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Strong and savory... hints of such artists as Jessie Reyes, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Pussycat Dolls... This is a high energy hi-flying reworking that both Andrew Weatherall and Timbaland would be proud of" - Big Takeover Magazine"A wonderful vocal syncopation done soulfully... centers on that special hook not heard since the glory days of Motown with modern twits and funked-up rhythm that will cause random rewinds just to hear those moments again" - JammerzineAmy Winehouse-inspired pop/neo-soul artist Felixity presents her new album 'Love Sick Remixed', hot on the trail of releasing her debut 'Love Sick' LP, both released via Komplex Recordings.Taking advantage of the lockdown period, Felixity reached out to such epic music producers as Barry Adamson, Danny Saber, Andy Spaceland, Martin Eden, James Sanger, Drunq, Black Star Liner, Thomas Gloor, David Francolini and Cenzo Townshend, all of whom have come together to remix her original tracks.Following up on her single 'Twisted Love', Felixity also presents her 'Live in Lockdown' video of this song, filmed in London and featuring Melissa Harrison on piano.'Love Sick' is a collection of deeply personal songs that are part confessional, part exorcism and all infused with Felixity's extraordinary voice and street-smart lyrics."On the whole, this music is a full stop on a part of my life. Written about personal experiences and laid over heavy drums and lots of strings, I wanted people to know that we all feel the same things and the hardest stuff never lasts. I wrote this about my past and the things that have happened. Sex, drugs love and addiction, it's all in there," says Felixity.As of July 3, 'Love Sick Remixed' is available across digital platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.TRACK LIST01 Breathing - Andy Spaceland DF Remix02 The Bad Guy - EMP Remix03 Twisted Love - Fuck Me Remix04 Lazy Boi - Black Star Liner Remix05 On My Knees - Drunq DF Remix06 Twisted Love - Andy Spaceland Remix07 Crazii - Barry Adamson Remix08 Seize - Drunq DF Remix09 Vanilla - James Sanger DF Remix10 Y&M - Oberkon Remix11 Twisted Love - Danny Saber Remix12 Mr Brave - James Sanger DF Remix13 Lazy Boi - Black Star Liner In Dub Remix



