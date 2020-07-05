Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 05/07/2020

Felixity Releases 'Love Sick Remixed' LP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Strong and savory... hints of such artists as Jessie Reyes, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Pussycat Dolls... This is a high energy hi-flying reworking that both Andrew Weatherall and Timbaland would be proud of" - Big Takeover Magazine
"A wonderful vocal syncopation done soulfully... centers on that special hook not heard since the glory days of Motown with modern twits and funked-up rhythm that will cause random rewinds just to hear those moments again" - Jammerzine

Amy Winehouse-inspired pop/neo-soul artist Felixity presents her new album 'Love Sick Remixed', hot on the trail of releasing her debut 'Love Sick' LP, both released via Komplex Recordings.

Taking advantage of the lockdown period, Felixity reached out to such epic music producers as Barry Adamson, Danny Saber, Andy Spaceland, Martin Eden, James Sanger, Drunq, Black Star Liner, Thomas Gloor, David Francolini and Cenzo Townshend, all of whom have come together to remix her original tracks.

Following up on her single 'Twisted Love', Felixity also presents her 'Live in Lockdown' video of this song, filmed in London and featuring Melissa Harrison on piano.

'Love Sick' is a collection of deeply personal songs that are part confessional, part exorcism and all infused with Felixity's extraordinary voice and street-smart lyrics.

"On the whole, this music is a full stop on a part of my life. Written about personal experiences and laid over heavy drums and lots of strings, I wanted people to know that we all feel the same things and the hardest stuff never lasts. I wrote this about my past and the things that have happened. Sex, drugs love and addiction, it's all in there," says Felixity.

As of July 3, 'Love Sick Remixed' is available across digital platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

TRACK LIST
01 Breathing - Andy Spaceland DF Remix
02 The Bad Guy - EMP Remix
03 Twisted Love - Fuck Me Remix
04 Lazy Boi - Black Star Liner Remix
05 On My Knees - Drunq DF Remix
06 Twisted Love - Andy Spaceland Remix
07 Crazii - Barry Adamson Remix
08 Seize - Drunq DF Remix
09 Vanilla - James Sanger DF Remix
10 Y&M - Oberkon Remix
11 Twisted Love - Danny Saber Remix
12 Mr Brave - James Sanger DF Remix
13 Lazy Boi - Black Star Liner In Dub Remix






