Band Of Mystery, Nearly Skulls, Release Track Paying Tribute To The Bonehead-In-Chief

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Meet Nearly Skulls - a rock band who believe in real music, physical media but are less committed to standard human existence. Ferociously protective of their true identities, the trio have elected to only manifest themselves as skulls, leading to huge speculation as to who the mystery three are. Having already created one of the summer's rock earworms with Dots, they celebrate American Independence Day with typical irreverence with American Rules. Expect at least some of the dots to be joined together by the time their debut album, Bucket Listening, is released on 30th July.

"American Rules is about the slow-motion train-wreck of American politics, which ultimately affects everyone, not just Americans.



American Rules is ultimately a catchy pop tune about folks who claim to be great and good and right, while doing and saying things that are obviously awful and wrong".



These are the facts as we know them: based in Manchester, Nearly Skulls comprise Andy (guitars/bass); Paul (vocals; guitar) and Dean (drums)... though they are at pains to point out that these may not be their real names. They reveal a previously successful US tour in a former incarnation…not that this narrows things down much. Their bony visages do however, let the music do the talking. The Who-esque choruses; U2 dynamics and casual nods to genres as seemingly disparate as prog, glam and metal show a deep knowledge of music as well as a real mastery of their instruments, with their stunning visuals demonstrating that this most mesmerising of bands can add more than a little flesh to the bones of their music, if not their faces.



Masked Supergroup? Twisted teenagers? Dangerous pensioners? Nearly Skulls might remain anonymous for now but their debut album, Bucket Listening, is the indie rock mega-skeleton which promises a summer of hits…no bones about it.

