Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 05/07/2020

Clouzine #22 Is To Be Published Next Week

Clouzine #22 Is To Be Published Next Week
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mainly focusing on the international independent music scene, the magazine supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.

In this issue seven high caliber independent artists were on Clouzine's radar and were interviewed:
Vargen (Sweden), Sallee (Australia), The Vignatis (USA), Agarsor (Ghana), and Clouzine International Electronic Music Awardees Billy Korg (Spain/UK), Lunch On Mars (Greece), Fonz Tramontano (UK).

Works of An Vedi (Russia), Vargen, This Side of Anarchy (USA), The Madrigal (Ireland), Zalatan (USA), and Anaya (Brasil) were reviewed by competent reviewers such as Joe Kidd, Tan Ses, Dick Metcalf, and Fonz Tramontano.
Five full Discoveries pages feature fifteen talents from all over the world: Redsix Band (Indonesia), Zeus the Temple (New Zealand), Izabeyah Shower (USA), Vargen (Sweden), Zalatan (USA), Orquesta Falde (Cuba), BlueBeat Shelter (Germany), and Lyn Veritas Conary (Germany) to name some of them.

CLOUZINE is an online music magazine covering independent artists worldwide in numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental and Independent. Run by publisher/promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses, a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique welcome; whatever the genre.
Clouzine also gives chance to new/lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports new releases, and much more.

Interested artists can browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.html

Email them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.
https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/






Most read news of the week
2020's Dance Contest Of The Year Is Here - #BitcoinBillionaireChallenge
Texas Singer/songwriter Chris Gardner Pens/records/releases "second Helpings"
Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran And More Musicians Sign Open Letter To Save The Music Industry In The UK
Ringo Starr To Celebrate 80th Birthday With Charity Broadcast
Kane Brown Added To CMA Summer Stay-Cay
Brasstracks Shares "Missed Your Call" Music Video - And Call To Action To Support Black-Led Organizations
Summer McKeen Launches ﻿Music Discovery Experience "Keen On"
Combined Global Streams Of Katy Perr's "Daisies" Surpass 105 Million!
Hip Hop Public Health Launches 20 Segundos O Más Music Video PSA And Education Initiative To Address The Growing Rise Of Covid-19 In Latino Communities Nationwide




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0248899 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027308464050293 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how