Clouzine #22 Is To Be Published Next Week

https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mainly focusing on the international independent music scene, the magazine supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.In this issue seven high caliber independent artists were on Clouzine's radar and were interviewed:Vargen (Sweden), Sallee (Australia), The Vignatis (USA), Agarsor (Ghana), and Clouzine International Electronic Music Awardees Billy Korg (Spain/UK), Lunch On Mars (Greece), Fonz Tramontano (UK).Works of An Vedi (Russia), Vargen, This Side of Anarchy (USA), The Madrigal (Ireland), Zalatan (USA), and Anaya (Brasil) were reviewed by competent reviewers such as Joe Kidd, Tan Ses, Dick Metcalf, and Fonz Tramontano.Five full Discoveries pages feature fifteen talents from all over the world: Redsix Band (Indonesia), Zeus the Temple (New Zealand), Izabeyah Shower (USA), Vargen (Sweden), Zalatan (USA), Orquesta Falde (Cuba), BlueBeat Shelter (Germany), and Lyn Veritas Conary (Germany) to name some of them.CLOUZINE is an online music magazine covering independent artists worldwide in numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental and Independent. Run by publisher/promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses, a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique welcome; whatever the genre.Clouzine also gives chance to new/lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports new releases, and much more.Interested artists can browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.htmlEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/



