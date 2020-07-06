Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 06/07/2020

Kanye West Again Says He's Running For President In 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kanye West announced via Twitter on July 4 his intentions to run for the U.S. presidential election to be held on Nov. 3.
In his tweet, West included a hashtag 2020VISION and wrote: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States."

However, with just four months until the election, many have speculated West's announcement to be nothing more than an advertising method to promote his forthcoming album "God's Country", which he tweeted about just days earlier.
To become an eligible presidential candidate, West still needs to register with the Federal Election Commission, present a campaign platform, and collect signatures to get on the ballot, and more, according to foreign media.

The hip-hop star and fashion impresario has been criticized for his friendship with President Donald Trump, a Republican who has low support among Black Americans.
If West is unable to secure the backing of a smaller political party, he would have to appear as an independent candidate though deadlines for registering as such has already passed for many states in the US, including New Mexico and North Carolina.
Nonetheless, West still has the unwavering support of his wife, Kim Kardashian West who retweeted West's tweet with an American flag emoji.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also tweeted, "You have my full support!" in response to West's announcement.






