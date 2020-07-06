Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 06/07/2020

LA Band Ænly Release New Single Titled "Up In Smoke" To All Digital Outlets!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles metal band Ænly has released their brand new single titled "Up In Smoke" to all digital outlets. The band released their lyric video for the single on June 8th.

"Up In Smoke is a depiction of ones internal anger, frustration and feeling of suffocating in the midst of a chaotic world filled with tension and uncertainty. The song touches on a lack of control in our current situation and the ability to renew our selves, bounce back and settle with our past" says the band.

Ænly is a metal core band, with Heavy riffs, pounding breaks and bridges, catchy melody lines and aggressive vocals. With a positive message and outlook on current topics, sure to catch the listeners attention from the moment they hit play.

Ænly formed in September of 2018. It's Founding Member Riggs(guitar/composer/producer) was set to turn his life around and started Ænly the day he got sober. With the positive mindset of "All ways Forward" and moving ahead. Riggs added several members to the lineup from local Talent Andrew Lopez on vocals, Manny Cave a bandmate from another project on bass. This would be the beginning members of the band. The EP ALLWAYS FORWARD would follow and was released in December 2019. Longtime friend and previous band mate, Art Diharce (lead guitar) joined the group in January 2020. Aenly only needed one more piece to the puzzle. After waiting for the right members for two years, they eventually found Conner Eddy on drums making Ænly complete.

Ænly is:
ANDREW LOPEZ/ VOCALS
ART DIHARCE/ LEAD GUITAR
CONNER EDDY/ DRUMS
MANNY CAVE/ BASS
RIGGS/ GUITAR






