Louis Cole Shares Live 2019 LP, With Performances From Los Angeles & Amsterdam Tour Dates

Apr 24, 2021 - Webster Hall, New York, NY New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Louis Cole, singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire, blesses fans with Live 2019, an aural and visual compilation of live performances from the previous year. It includes Louis's last major, big band shows from 2019, live from Lodge Room in LA and Paradiso in Amsterdam. All music and arrangements are by Louis Cole. Mixed, mastered, and video edit are also by Louis Cole.All music, especially any with a big band behind it, sounds better live, and Live 2019 showcases Louis at his finest. Experience the driving pulse of "F It Up" and "Failing in a Cool Way" as they're meant to be heard - with a full set of horns. On the opposite spectrum, the live atmosphere lends emotional gravitas to downtempo tracks like "Last Time You Went Away" and "Night".Additional great news for fans! The 2020 big band tour dates that had to be cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic have been rescheduled for 2021.Louis Cole Big Band Tour 2021 (Rescheduled):Mar 12, 2021 - EartH Hackney, London, UKApr 16, 2021 - The Independent, San Francisco, CAApr 17, 2021 - Star Theater, Portland, ORApr 18, 2021 - Neumos, Seattle, WAApr 20, 2021 - Cervantes, Denver, COApr 22, 2021 - Chop Shop, Chicago, ILApr 23, 2021- Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MAApr 24, 2021 - Webster Hall, New York, NY



