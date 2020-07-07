Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 07/07/2020

Louis Cole Shares Live 2019 LP, With Performances From Los Angeles & Amsterdam Tour Dates

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Louis Cole, singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire, blesses fans with Live 2019, an aural and visual compilation of live performances from the previous year. It includes Louis's last major, big band shows from 2019, live from Lodge Room in LA and Paradiso in Amsterdam. All music and arrangements are by Louis Cole. Mixed, mastered, and video edit are also by Louis Cole.

All music, especially any with a big band behind it, sounds better live, and Live 2019 showcases Louis at his finest. Experience the driving pulse of "F It Up" and "Failing in a Cool Way" as they're meant to be heard - with a full set of horns. On the opposite spectrum, the live atmosphere lends emotional gravitas to downtempo tracks like "Last Time You Went Away" and "Night".

Additional great news for fans! The 2020 big band tour dates that had to be cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic have been rescheduled for 2021.

Louis Cole Big Band Tour 2021 (Rescheduled):
Mar 12, 2021 - EartH Hackney, London, UK
Apr 16, 2021 - The Independent, San Francisco, CA
Apr 17, 2021 - Star Theater, Portland, OR
Apr 18, 2021 - Neumos, Seattle, WA
Apr 20, 2021 - Cervantes, Denver, CO
Apr 22, 2021 - Chop Shop, Chicago, IL
Apr 23, 2021- Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA
Apr 24, 2021 - Webster Hall, New York, NY






Most read news of the week
2020's Dance Contest Of The Year Is Here - #BitcoinBillionaireChallenge
Tom Morello X Shea Diamond X Dan Reynolds X The Bloody Beetroots Release "Stand Up"
Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran And More Musicians Sign Open Letter To Save The Music Industry In The UK
Brasstracks Shares "Missed Your Call" Music Video - And Call To Action To Support Black-Led Organizations
TYXIT Develops Next-gen Audio Wireless Technology And Brings The Future Of Live Music To Bands & DJs Via Kickstarter
Singer-Songwriter Ralph Tresvant Releases Smash New Single All Mine Featuring Johnny Gill
Pentatonix Releases 'Blinding Lights' Video
Summer McKeen Launches ﻿Music Discovery Experience "Keen On"
Echobats - Tony Harnell (TNT), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans Siberian Orchestra), James Lomenzo (White Lion, Megadeth), Matt Starr (Mr. Big) & Eric Levy (Night Ranger)




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0222211 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017530918121338 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how