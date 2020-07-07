Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 07/07/2020

Jen Janet To Release New Single 'Possession'

Jen Janet To Release New Single 'Possession'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative rock/metal vocalist Jen Janet has announced the upcoming release of her new single "Possession," out on all digital platforms July 8th. Self-described as a 'multimedia musical project,' Jen Janet has long-term industry experience as both a solo artist and front woman, as well as in fashion, makeup, photography, and videography. Built upon darker imagery, her new music highlights a noticeable shift in genres - her last solo EP, released in 2017, was a focused pop record. "Possession" finds Jen back in her rock roots and ready to embrace the darkness.

Jen Janet is a classically trained vocalist and songwriter. Her songs have been licensed for media placements in mobile apps in both Korea and Turkey. Jen is the vocalist for Mimesis, a progressive art rock project featuring members of Scale the Summit, the Beast of Nod, and Abiotic. The band's debut music video, Ctrl Alt Del, was released November 11, 2019 and is influenced by bands such as Polyphia, Periphery, Animals as Leaders, and Plini. With her former band Blind Revision, Jen Janet shared the stage with internationally touring acts: Saving Abel, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Motionless in White, Puddle of Mudd, Buckcherry, The Amity Affliction, Devildriver, Amorphis, and many more.

In 2018, the band was nominated for best hard rock/metal act of the year in the New England music awards. Blind Revision was also nominated for best rock/metal and hardcore act in 2017 for the Worcester music awards, and in 2018 for Rhode Island's Motif Magazine music awards. Motif Magazine also nominated Jen Janet for best female vocalist the same year.






