Iration Announces Official Coastin' Livestream Performance For Thursday, July 9th





In celebration of their new album Coastin' dropping this Friday, July 10th, reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration has announced an official livestream performance event for Thursday, July 9th. Presented by NoCap, the new venue-based streaming platform created by Roxy Theater co-owner and musician Cisco Adler and singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter, the Coastin' Livestream will broadcast from SOhO in Santa Barbara, CA starting at 7pm PT/10pm ET and will mark the first time Iration has performed songs off the new album. This is a free show with RSVP.Coastin', the seventh full-length studio album from the Hawaiian-bred, California-based quintet, is a 13-song musical journey showcasing Iration's distinct hybrid style of music blending rock and reggae with elements of pop and newly incorporated R&B, funk and jazz sounds, set against meaningful and personal lyrics that push positivity, good vibes and good feelings into the world. Coastin' (Three Prong Records) features " Right Here Right Now " featuring Eric Rachmany from Rebelution and Stick Figure, "Move Forward," "Coastin'" and "Chill Out."




