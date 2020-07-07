Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 07/07/2020

Iration Announces Official Coastin' Livestream Performance For Thursday, July 9th

Iration Announces Official Coastin' Livestream Performance For Thursday, July 9th
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of their new album Coastin' dropping this Friday, July 10th, reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration has announced an official livestream performance event for Thursday, July 9th. Presented by NoCap, the new venue-based streaming platform created by Roxy Theater co-owner and musician Cisco Adler and singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter, the Coastin' Livestream will broadcast from SOhO in Santa Barbara, CA starting at 7pm PT/10pm ET and will mark the first time Iration has performed songs off the new album. This is a free show with RSVP.

Coastin', the seventh full-length studio album from the Hawaiian-bred, California-based quintet, is a 13-song musical journey showcasing Iration's distinct hybrid style of music blending rock and reggae with elements of pop and newly incorporated R&B, funk and jazz sounds, set against meaningful and personal lyrics that push positivity, good vibes and good feelings into the world. Coastin' (Three Prong Records) features "Right Here Right Now" featuring Eric Rachmany from Rebelution and Stick Figure, "Move Forward," "Coastin'" and "Chill Out."






Most read news of the week
2020's Dance Contest Of The Year Is Here - #BitcoinBillionaireChallenge
Tom Morello X Shea Diamond X Dan Reynolds X The Bloody Beetroots Release "Stand Up"
Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran And More Musicians Sign Open Letter To Save The Music Industry In The UK
Brasstracks Shares "Missed Your Call" Music Video - And Call To Action To Support Black-Led Organizations
TYXIT Develops Next-gen Audio Wireless Technology And Brings The Future Of Live Music To Bands & DJs Via Kickstarter
Singer-Songwriter Ralph Tresvant Releases Smash New Single All Mine Featuring Johnny Gill
Pentatonix Releases 'Blinding Lights' Video
Echobats - Tony Harnell (TNT), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans Siberian Orchestra), James Lomenzo (White Lion, Megadeth), Matt Starr (Mr. Big) & Eric Levy (Night Ranger)
Saweetie Drops 'Pretty B*tch Freestyle' To Celebrate Her Birthday




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0294130 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022525787353516 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how