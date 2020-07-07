Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 07/07/2020

Wolfhounds Release Stunning 'Electric Music' LP, Reflecting The Zeitgeist Of The Present

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London-based C86 legends Wolfhounds are back and better than ever with their new 'Electric Music', newly released via A Turntable Friend Records. Always ahead of the times, The Wolfhounds have never nailed "the spirit of now" more succinctly and devastatingly than on this new album.

Probably their greatest album yet, the band has become truly (hyper-)active again, performing at several popfests (including Berlin and New York) and stand-up comedian Stewart Lee's All Tomorrow's Parties, as well as regular club dates in the UK and Europe. Stewart Lee also wrote the extensive sleevenotes for the record.

The band continue to be more relevant and adventurous than ever and, despite their indie roots, have more in common with the likes of Richard Dawson and Sleaford Mods than their old jangly peers. Electric Music grabs their home country's woes by the horns and gives them the kicking they deserve!

Earlier, the band released lead single 'Can't See the Light', a powerful track that opens fire on side one of the forthcoming record with captivating video by David Janes.

Originally formed as teenagers in 1984, The Wolfhounds released four critically acclaimed LPs before initially disbanding in 1990. By that time, they released music on the legendary and influential C86 cassette via NME, recorded three John Peel sessions for BBC Radio One, and toured the UK and Europe extensively as headliners and as support for My Bloody Valentine, The House of Love and The Wedding Present. The band's acknowledged and audible influence stretches from Nirvana to the Manic Street Preachers, and all the way to Fontaines DC - but musically they remain ahead of all.

The band reformed in 2006 at the request of St Etienne's Bob Stanley to celebrate 20 years since the release of C86, and inflicted a severe guitar noisefest on an unsuspecting indiepop crowd at London's ICA. Since 2012, they have been recording and releasing new material, including 'Middle Aged Freaks' (2015) and 'Untied Kingdom or (How to Come to Terms With Your Culture)' (2017), repeatedly showing that they can still blow any act half their age offstage. In 2018, Wolfhounds released 'Hands in the Till - The complete John Peel sessions', a 12-track album released via A Turntable Friend Records.
'Electric Music' is available everywhere digitally, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, as well as on vinyl and CD on the latter platform.

"Fantastically caustic … always tougher and more canny than their peers" - Uncut
"It makes for an incredibly thrilling journey" - Mojo
"We could call this a reawakening, with the band sounding more relevant and compelling as ever. This is polished sonic firepower for the modern age" - Louder Than War
"The 'Hounds' bark is frequently matched by their bite" - Record Collector
"Since their reformation in 2005, they've continued to develop their sound without losing the fury that made their songs so memorable the first time round" - Sounds XP

Recorded, engineered and mixed at Cosmic Audio, Epping, by Ant Chapman
Additional home and phone recordings by Andy Golding and David Callahan
Mastered by Rory Attwell
Formulated and promulgated in Essex and London
Produced by the Meerkats

David Callahan - vocals, guitar, samples
Andy Golding - vocals, guitar, banjolele, bulbul tarang, keyboards
Richard Golding - bass guitar
Pete Wilkins - drums
Rhodri Marsden of Scritti Politti plays the bassoon
Extra vocals from Katherine Mountain Whitaker.
Sleeve by Andy Royston
Sleeve notes by Stewart Lee
Videos by David Janes www.brtlby.com






