Wolfhounds Release Stunning 'Electric Music' LP, Reflecting The Zeitgeist Of The Present





Probably their greatest album yet, the band has become truly (hyper-)active again, performing at several popfests (including Berlin and New York) and stand-up comedian Stewart Lee's All Tomorrow's Parties, as well as regular club dates in the UK and Europe. Stewart Lee also wrote the extensive sleevenotes for the record.



The band continue to be more relevant and adventurous than ever and, despite their indie roots, have more in common with the likes of Richard Dawson and Sleaford Mods than their old jangly peers. Electric



Earlier, the band released lead single 'Can't See the Light', a powerful track that opens fire on side one of the forthcoming record with captivating video by



Originally formed as teenagers in 1984, The Wolfhounds released four critically acclaimed LPs before initially disbanding in 1990. By that time, they released music on the legendary and influential C86 cassette via NME, recorded three John Peel sessions for BBC



The band reformed in 2006 at the request of St Etienne's Bob Stanley to celebrate 20 years since the release of C86, and inflicted a severe guitar noisefest on an unsuspecting indiepop crowd at London's ICA. Since 2012, they have been recording and releasing new material, including 'Middle Aged Freaks' (2015) and 'Untied Kingdom or (How to Come to Terms With Your Culture)' (2017), repeatedly showing that they can still blow any act half their age offstage. In 2018, Wolfhounds released 'Hands in the Till - The complete John Peel sessions', a 12-track album released via A Turntable Friend Records.

'Electric Music' is available everywhere digitally, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, as well as on vinyl and CD on the latter platform.



"Fantastically caustic … always tougher and more canny than their peers" - Uncut

"It makes for an incredibly thrilling journey" - Mojo

"We could call this a reawakening, with the band sounding more relevant and compelling as ever. This is polished sonic firepower for the modern age" - Louder Than War

"The 'Hounds' bark is frequently matched by their bite" - Record Collector

"Since their reformation in 2005, they've continued to develop their sound without losing the fury that made their songs so memorable the first time round" -



Recorded, engineered and mixed at Cosmic Audio, Epping, by Ant Chapman

Additional home and phone recordings by Andy Golding and

Mastered by Rory Attwell

Formulated and promulgated in Essex and London

Produced by the Meerkats





Andy Golding - vocals, guitar, banjolele, bulbul tarang, keyboards

Richard Golding - bass guitar

Pete Wilkins - drums

Rhodri Marsden of Scritti Politti plays the bassoon

Extra vocals from Katherine Mountain Whitaker.

Sleeve by Andy Royston

Sleeve notes by Stewart Lee

