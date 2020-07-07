New Juice WRLD Album "Legends Never Die" Announced



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Over half a year after his death, Juice WRLD's posthumous album Legends Never Die will see an official release. The announcement was made in a trailer, which features unreleased footage of Juice delivering a somber freestyle alongside his girlfriend Ally Lotti."I gotta admit myself, I'm on these drugs / Feels like I can't save myself / Sometimes I wanna take myself, break myself, so I can reshape myself," he raps in the 40-second clip. "Nobody ever felt the pain I felt / So I share it, put it out to the whole world, I ain't embarrassed."In May, Ally announced that the album would be titled The Outsiders. "That actual album, no one's ready for it. I'm not ready for it and I promise you, you are not ready for it," she said in an emotional video.Along with the announcement comes the new single "Life's a Mess" featuring Halsey, which was produced by Rex Kudo and Charlie Handsome. Juice and Halsey previously collaborated on the 2019 remix to Halsey's hit "Without Me.""Life's a Mess" follows the previous singles " Righteous " and " Tell Me U Luv Me " featuring Trippie Redd.The prolific MC had reportedly recorded around 2,000 tracks prior to his death in December. "We feel that this collection of 15 songs best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating," his estate said in a statement. "The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process. Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times. Please join us in celebrating Juice's life by enjoying this album. Juice's legacy will live forever; LEGENDS NEVER DIE!" Legends Never Die follows Juice's 2018 debut Goodbye & Good Riddance and last year's Death Race for Love, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.



