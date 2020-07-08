ASCAP Latin Music Awards Premieres: Latin Music Superstars Join In 3-Day Virtual Celebration July 7-9

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 08/07/2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ASCAP Latin Music Awards Premiere Today Across All Social Media Platforms: Latin Music Superstars, Prominent Producers And The Genre's Hottest Songwriters Join In Three-Day Virtual Celebration July 7-9

ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), today announces the winners of the most performed songs of the past year in Latin music via its @ASCAPLatino and @ASCAP social media platforms. The innovative virtual format, which generated record social media participation for ASCAP's Pop and Screen Music Awards last month, opens the event so that fans, friends and peers can join in the online celebration.

Bad Bunny is named ASCAP Songwriter of the Year; Romeo Santos captures Songwriter/Artist of the Year; "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee ft. Snow receives the Song of the Year Award; Universal Music Publishing Group is awarded Publisher of the Year award and the Independent Publisher of the Year award goes to Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.

Starting today at 10:30 AM ET and concluding July 9, exclusive photos and videos from Latin music's top stars, songwriters, producers and publishers will be revealed throughout the day via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on @ASCAPLatino and @ASCAP with the hashtags #ElPremioASCAP and #ASCAPAwards. The virtual event, hosted by Greeicy Rendón and Mike Bahía, will also include special performances and appearances by: Marc Anthony, Descemer Bueno, Pedro Capó,

Desmond Child, Jhay Cortez, Darrell, Natalia Lafourcade, Lunay, Silverio Lozada, Rudy Pérez, Julio Ramírez (del grupo Reik), Alexander Rangel, Mauricio Rengifo, Piso 21, Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra, among other music creators. The complete list of winners is available on the ASCAP website: www.ascap.com/latinawards20.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams introduced this year's ASCAP Latin Music Awards, saying "Latin music - your music - is some of the most popular music in the world. That's because its rhythms, passion, honesty and deep love for both tradition and transcending borders speaks to all of us - no matter what language we speak."

In support of its 2020 Latin Music Awards, ASCAP will present related programming on Thursday, July 9 at its free, ongoing weekly virtual conference for music creators, ASCAP Experience: Home Edition. Alexandra Lioutikoff, President Latin America and US Latin of Universal Music Publishing Group, ASCAP Latin Music Publisher of the Year, will appear in conversation with Billboard's Leila Cobo; and Grammy-winning, two-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Claudia Brant will join Loren Medina, owner of Guerrera Marketing & PR, for a discussion about Brant's life and career in music.






