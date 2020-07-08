ASCAP Latin Music Awards Premieres: Latin Music Superstars Join In 3-Day Virtual Celebration July 7-9

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
ASCAP Latin Music
Awards Premiere Today Across All Social Media Platforms: Latin Music
Superstars, Prominent
Producers And The Genre's Hottest Songwriters Join In Three-Day Virtual Celebration July 7-9
ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), today announces the winners of the most performed songs of the past year in Latin music via its @ASCAPLatino and @ASCAP social media platforms. The innovative virtual format, which generated record social media participation for ASCAP's Pop and Screen Music
Awards last month, opens the event so that fans, friends and peers can join in the online celebration.
Bad Bunny
is named ASCAP Songwriter of the Year; Romeo Santos
captures Songwriter/Artist of the Year; "Con Calma
" by Daddy Yankee
ft. Snow receives the Song of the Year Award; Universal Music
Publishing Group is awarded Publisher of the Year award and the Independent Publisher of the Year award goes to Kobalt Songs Music
Publishing.
Starting today at 10:30 AM ET and concluding July 9, exclusive photos and videos from Latin music's top stars, songwriters, producers and publishers will be revealed throughout the day via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on @ASCAPLatino and @ASCAP with the hashtags #ElPremioASCAP and #ASCAPAwards. The virtual event, hosted by Greeicy
Rendón and Mike Bahía, will also include special performances and appearances by: Marc Anthony, Descemer Bueno, Pedro Capó,
Desmond Child, Jhay Cortez, Darrell, Natalia
Lafourcade, Lunay, Silverio Lozada, Rudy Pérez, Julio
Ramírez (del grupo Reik), Alexander
Rangel, Mauricio Rengifo, Piso 21, Carlos
Vives and Sebastián Yatra, among other music creators. The complete list of winners is available on the ASCAP website: www.ascap.com/latinawards20.
ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams introduced this year's ASCAP Latin Music
Awards, saying "Latin music - your music - is some of the most popular music in the world. That's because its rhythms, passion, honesty and deep love for both tradition and transcending borders speaks to all of us - no matter what language we speak."
In support of its 2020 Latin Music
Awards, ASCAP will present related programming on Thursday, July 9 at its free, ongoing weekly virtual conference for music creators, ASCAP Experience: Home Edition. Alexandra
Lioutikoff, President Latin America
and US Latin of Universal Music
Publishing Group, ASCAP Latin Music
Publisher of the Year, will appear in conversation with Billboard's Leila Cobo; and Grammy-winning, two-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Claudia Brant will join Loren Medina, owner of Guerrera Marketing & PR, for a discussion about Brant's life and career in music.