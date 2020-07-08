Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 08/07/2020

Fit For A King Announces Highly Anticipated Album 'The Path'

Fit For A King Announces Highly Anticipated Album 'The Path'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Metalcore heavyweights Fit For A King are thrilled to announce their sixth album The Path will be released via Solid State Records on September 18, 2020. Bigger, bolder and overwhelmingly epic in scope, The Path leans harder on the "metal" side of their sound, with shredding guitar solos, while doubling down on the massive catchy choruses that propelled their fiercest fan-favorite anthems.

"In the past, we have dove into some pretty dark areas of life, with Dark Skies being the pinnacle of hopelessness," shares front man Ryan Kirby on the forthcoming album. "With 'The Path' we find our way out, and claim victory over the demons we have faced and are currently facing. This album is made to be the soundtrack for your victory over what mentally, and physically holds us back."

Like the band's 2018 mega-hit Dark Skies, which secured charting positions including the #2 Hard Rock, #3 Rock, #13 Top Current Albums and #69 on the Billboard 200, and gave them the biggest first week in their decade-long history, The Path was produced/mixed by WZRD BLD, aka Drew Fulk, who was responsible for career-making records from Dance Gavin Dance, Motionless In White and Bad Wolves.

Fans got a taste of the forthcoming album earlier this year when the band released the massive rock anthem "Breaking The Mirror." The explosive and heavy-hitting single solidified their place as a band at the forefront of the rock world when it garnered close to two million streams in just over a month of release. The song isn't so much about distancing oneself from a troubled past as it is about destroying it. Musically it encompasses all of what they do best: vicious roar, melodic might, and crushing mosh parts demonstrating why this is the band to Make Breakdowns Great Again.
Fans can pre-order The Path today at https://ffak.ffm.to/thepath.

The Path Track Listing:
The Face Of Hate
Breaking The Mirror
Annihilation
The Path
Prophet
Locked (In My Head)
God Of Fire
Stockholm
Louder Voice
Vendetta

Even as their music is rightfully heralded as "majestic and punishing" (Revolver Magazine) "straightforward heaviness" (Metal Injection), genuine connection, fearless transparency, and an accessible relatability are the most essential elements of the band's powerful presence.

Their anthems appeal equally to anyone whose tastes were shaped and inspired by gateway bands like Slipknot and Korn or New Wave Of American Heavy Metal torchbearers like Killswitch Engage and As I Lay Dying. As important as each record in the band's catalog has been, many of their dedicated supporters first encountered them on the road, as they appeared several times on the Vans Warped Tour and alongside Ice Nine Kills, Beartooth, August Burns Red, and Whitechapel.
Fit For A King stands for triumph over adversity. This music is the soundtrack for those who muster the strength to carry on, to survive, to achieve, and to defeat all obstacles in life. Fit For A King is the perfect soundtrack for fighting through life's most painful and difficult seasons.






Most read news of the week
2020's Dance Contest Of The Year Is Here - #BitcoinBillionaireChallenge
TYXIT Develops Next-gen Audio Wireless Technology And Brings The Future Of Live Music To Bands & DJs Via Kickstarter
Echobats - Tony Harnell (TNT), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans Siberian Orchestra), James Lomenzo (White Lion, Megadeth), Matt Starr (Mr. Big) & Eric Levy (Night Ranger)
Pentatonix Releases 'Blinding Lights' Video
Singer-Songwriter Ralph Tresvant Releases Smash New Single All Mine Featuring Johnny Gill
'Catastrophic Entertainment' The New Album From San Francisco Indie/Power Pop Band Cocktails Is Out Everywhere Digitally Now
Zachary Kibbee Releases Two Songs Ahead Of New Album
Songwriter/Artist Josh Mirenda Signs With Average Joes Entertainment
Lil Wayne Releases 'Glory' Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1800010 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015008449554443 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how