Fit For A King Announces Highly Anticipated Album 'The Path'





"In the past, we have dove into some pretty dark areas of life, with Dark Skies being the pinnacle of hopelessness," shares front man Ryan Kirby on the forthcoming album. "With 'The Path' we find our way out, and claim victory over the demons we have faced and are currently facing. This album is made to be the soundtrack for your victory over what mentally, and physically holds us back."



Like the band's 2018 mega-hit Dark Skies, which secured charting positions including the #2 Hard Rock, #3 Rock, #13 Top Current Albums and #69 on the Billboard 200, and gave them the biggest first week in their decade-long history, The Path was produced/mixed by WZRD BLD, aka Drew Fulk, who was responsible for career-making records from Dance Gavin Dance, Motionless In White and Bad Wolves.



Fans got a taste of the forthcoming album earlier this year when the band released the massive rock anthem "Breaking The Mirror." The explosive and heavy-hitting single solidified their place as a band at the forefront of the rock world when it garnered close to two million streams in just over a month of release. The song isn't so much about distancing oneself from a troubled past as it is about destroying it. Musically it encompasses all of what they do best: vicious roar, melodic might, and crushing mosh parts demonstrating why this is the band to Make Breakdowns Great Again.

Fans can pre-order The Path today at https://ffak.ffm.to/thepath.



The Path Track Listing:

The Face Of Hate

Breaking The Mirror

Annihilation

The Path

Prophet

Locked (In My Head)

God Of Fire

Stockholm

Louder Voice

Vendetta



Even as their music is rightfully heralded as "majestic and punishing" (Revolver Magazine) "straightforward heaviness" (Metal Injection), genuine connection, fearless transparency, and an accessible relatability are the most essential elements of the band's powerful presence.



Their anthems appeal equally to anyone whose tastes were shaped and inspired by gateway bands like

