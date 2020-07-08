Marcus King Announces 'Four Of A Kind - Live From Nashville'





First 100 that buy get a signed poster New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer and guitarist Marcus King, today announced Four of a Kind, Live From Nashville, a four night full production livestream series, benefitting MusiCares and airing every Monday at 8pm Tennessee time on July 13th through August 3rd. Filmed in Nashville, each show has a unique performance concept and will feature guests including Brent Hinds (of Mastodon,) Billy Strings, Jennifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian, and more! Tickets on sale now at marcuskingband.com."Putting on 'Four of a Kind' is a welcomed challenge for the band and I," says Marcus King. "After a few months off the road and some time to recuperate, we want to get together and make some music. It is all very new to us, performing with no audience and still trying to bring the same energy as a full live show. With some help from some of our closest friends and new ones too, a lovely crew of masked, socially distanced AND socially conscious people, we're excited to have something we can all feel proud of and share with you all!"The first episode will feature The Marcus King Band, performing King's critically acclaimed record El Dorado in full. Episode two will see King joined by friends Billy Strings and Maggie Rose for an all-night jam. Episode three features Brent Hinds from Mastodon who joins The Marcus King Trio for a full blown rock show. The fourth and final episode features a star studded lineup with The Marcus King Band, performing The Last Waltz, alongside guests, Jennifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian, and more!All net ticket proceeds will be donated to MusiCares, with tickets priced from $10 to $40 for all four nights of entertainment, as well as a 'Full House' promotion - all 4 nights and a poster for $50. In addition, the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, created to amplify the efforts of organisations that focus on helping those most in need, will match donations alongside other benefits, up to a collective total of $10 million."We chose MusicCares as our charity for the event based on the amount of love and effort they have poured into the music community in times of need." Marcus explained, adding, "They continue to help those that need it the most and we are thrilled to partner with them."Add-on packages including Ante Up (where single night tickets can be upgraded to all 4 nights), discount codes for T-Shirts and promotions include a free signed poster for the first 100 people who purchase tickets. Tickets and more info on how to stream will be available at marcuskingband.comFull Schedule:July 13 - 'The Marcus King Band Performs El Dorado'July 20 - 'Marcus King & Friends' Featuring special guests Billy Strings and Maggie RoseJuly 27 - 'The Marcus King Trio' Featuring special guest Brent Hinds (of Mastodon)August 3 - 'The Marcus King Band performs The Last Waltz' Featuring Jennifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Elizabeth Cook, Ida Mae, Maggie Rose, Nicki Bluhm, Sierra FerrellAll shows are at 8pm Nashville time (2am UK time).Ticket Pricing:High Card (1 Night Ticket): $10Two of a Kind (Pick 2 nights): $15Four of a Kind (All 4 nights): $30Full House (All 4 nights + poster): $50First 100 that buy get a signed poster



