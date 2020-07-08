Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 08/07/2020

Teenage Halloween Signs To Don Giovanni, Releases New Single "Stationary"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Power-pop group Teenage Halloween have announced that they have signed to Don Giovanni Records for the release of their debut self-titled LP, and have released the lead single "Stationary"!
Originally from Asbury Park, the group was founded by guitarist Luke Henderiks and has nurtured their DIY roots in the New Jersey punk scene. They have been booking basements to full-blown festivals for the last few years, touring the South, East, and Midwest and playing alongside bands such as Charly Bliss, Nana Grizol, AJJ, HIRS, Mom Jeans, Team Dresch, and others.

Predominantly a queer-identifying band, the songs reflect that experience holistically with lyrics that grapple with vulnerability, community, extreme existentialism, mental illness, and gender euphoria. Accompanied by the band's explosive energy, each song functions as a politically charged anthem. The album maintains constant energy, and that energy also celebrates the bravery of being a queer band. Further, the songs speak in narratives, making sure people are held accountable for their actions and in the same vein, given the opportunity to communicate that self-reflection.

The self-titled debut album Teenage Halloween was recorded by Evan Bernard in Big Mama's Recording Studio and will be released by Don Giovanni Records on September 18, 2020.
Pre order / pre-save: https://dongiovanni.co/teenagehalloween






