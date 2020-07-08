The Two Romans Announce Debut UK Album Release



The Two Romans have announced their debut album, Everything.Now!, will be getting a UK release on October 16th and will include five exclusive bonus tracks.

Formed by the Zanella brothers, singer Samuele and guitarist/singer Mattia, The Two Romans effortlessly channel pop sensibilities and infectious melodies alongside anthemic choruses to create pulsing and fervently charged indie alt-rock.

The UK release comes after guitarist Flo Fettke flew over to the UK last year on a mission to help them break into the UK. Having captured various concert promoters attention with the band's passion and devotion to the DIY cause, The Two Romans were set to play a string of UK dates this summer but due to the current global circumstances are now on hold until 2021.

The Two Romans comment, "We are so bummed that we cannot visit our English friends this summer, but we are stoked and immensely proud to have our first official release in the UK and cannot wait for you to hear the exclusive bonus tracks we are adding to our debut album."

The album, which had a European release in April garnered mainstream airplay from over 50 radio stations in Germany and Switzerland and became a top 5 hit in the album charts. The album's lead single 'Sky's On Fire' received almost 2000 spins on radio in the first 3 months alone. Watch the video here.

The band collaborated with the Grammy nominated and ARIA Award winning producer Adrian Breakspear (Gang Of Youths, Pharrell Williams) and Julian Emery (Nothing But Thieves, James Bay, Lissie, Alex Hepburn).

The debut album also follows three self-produced EPs Waves, Forest and Sun.

The Two Romans have played over 150 live shows and festivals all over Europe including Montreux Jazz Festival, Gurten Festival, Taubertal Festival and many more and are completed by Brian Boy (Guitar), Jürg Steiner (Bass) and Simon Boss (Drums).




