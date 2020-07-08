Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 08/07/2020

Adele Is Working With Whitney Houston's Producer & John Legend For Upcoming Album!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele is reportedly working with Whitney Houston's producer and John legend on her new album! The pop icon has reportedly enlisted R&B powerhouses John Legend and Raphael Saadiq for her highly-anticipated fourth album, which is said to have a more "eclectic" sound.
"Adele is ­pouring her heart and soul into this record, ­including how she feels post-divorce," an insider told The Sun.

The Grammy-winning songstress, who split from her husband Simon Konecki last year, has been a longtime fan of Saadiq and hired him to "oversee" the album. The legendary singer-songwriter-producer has worked with Whitney Houston, Solange, and Mary J. Blige, and most recently executive produced John Legend's new album Bigger Love.
"She's been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back ­catalogue," adds the source. "She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound."

Adele and Legend are also reportedly planning a collaboration and have already laid down some initial tracks in the studio.
The long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 25 was originally due in September, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. "It isn't coming in September, it'll be ready when it's ready," said Adele's manager Jonathan Dickins. "I can't put a date on that yet. We have music, but we're still working."

Adele recently addressed the delay when asked by a fan on Instagram if the album was dropping today. "Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient," she responded.






