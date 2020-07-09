UK Music Chief Calls On Chancellor To Extend VAT Cut To Ensure Music Industry Is Not Left Behind





"We will continue to push the Chancellor and the Government to extend the support for the self-employed. There is still no clear timeline for when live music can reopen, yet the furlough scheme will start tapering to an end within days.



"While other sectors are gradually reopening, large parts of the music industry are forced to remain closed. We need a continued package of employment support and help to ensure businesses have easier access to loans and other forms of finance.



"As the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign has shown, there is massive support for our world-leading music industry, which sustains 190,000 jobs and contributes £5.2bn to the UK economy. But we urgently need more Government support until the music business can get back fully on its feet.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reacting to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's summer statement today, UK Music Acting CEO Tom Kiehl said:




