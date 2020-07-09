Party Favor Presents: Isolation Live Stream Festival Lineup With A-Trak, Dillon Francis, Sofi Tukker, DJ Sliink & More!





Produced by Space Camp, in partnership with Dancing Astronaut, Razer, Dash Radio, MVMT, BeatBox, and Super73, the festival will also offer viewers opportunities to win special prizes and giveaways during the stream, as well as get first access to exclusive new merch from Party Favor himself. All donations made during the Isolation live stream will directly benefit the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund. You can find out more information on the organizations through their websites here:

https://covidrelief.plus1.org/

https://www.aclu.org/



As an artist who completely pushes the boundaries of what's seemingly possible, Party Favor is permanently changing the artistic landscape of music today. He's developed a unique musical repertoire spanning across multiple genres and collaborated with some of the biggest names in music including Offset, Gucci Mane, A$AP Ferg, Diplo, Lil Baby, Rich the Kid, and 2 Chainz. He's released chart-topping music from his breakout hit 'Bap U' (over 40 million streams), to his 2016 debut EP 'Party & Destroy' that reached #2 on iTunes Dance along with his hit 2019 album 'Layers' (over 35 million streams). Party Favor has been featured on Beats 1 radio show with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically-acclaimed DJ and producer Party Favor announces his debut livestream festival Party Favor Presents: Isolation. Set to take place on Saturday, July 18th from 1pm to 10pm PST, the all-day event will showcase live performances from A-Trak, Dillon Francis, SOFI TUKKER, DJ SLIINK, Bijou, Craze, Kendoll, Nina Las Vegas, Slumberjack and Jon Casey. Broadcasting live from Party Favor's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook, Party Favor will also be performing a very special set from a surprise location!Produced by Space Camp, in partnership with Dancing Astronaut, Razer, Dash Radio, MVMT, BeatBox, and Super73, the festival will also offer viewers opportunities to win special prizes and giveaways during the stream, as well as get first access to exclusive new merch from Party Favor himself. All donations made during the Isolation live stream will directly benefit the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund. You can find out more information on the organizations through their websites here:https://covidrelief.plus1.org/https://www.aclu.org/As an artist who completely pushes the boundaries of what's seemingly possible, Party Favor is permanently changing the artistic landscape of music today. He's developed a unique musical repertoire spanning across multiple genres and collaborated with some of the biggest names in music including Offset, Gucci Mane, A$AP Ferg, Diplo, Lil Baby, Rich the Kid, and 2 Chainz. He's released chart-topping music from his breakout hit 'Bap U' (over 40 million streams), to his 2016 debut EP 'Party & Destroy' that reached #2 on iTunes Dance along with his hit 2019 album 'Layers' (over 35 million streams). Party Favor has been featured on Beats 1 radio show with Travis Mills around his latest EP 'FRESH LAUNDRY', with the single 'ALIEN PARTY' featuring Yung Pinch played across major radio stations in the US including Power 106 and AMP Radio. Party Favor has scored sync deals with globally-recognized brands including Google, Coca-Cola, T-Mobile, prime-time television commercials and ad campaigns for Mountain Dew, Gatorade and the NFL network, and multiple box-office films including 2017's Baywatch starring The Rock, Neighbors 2, Life of The Party and The Purge. He debuted a new side-project in 2019 with fellow DJ Nitti Gritti called SIDEPIECE, with their breakout hit 'On My Mind', (with Diplo on his underground label Higher Ground) hitting #1 on the Beatport charts, #1 on Dance Radio, and #1 on 1001Tracklists for 8 consecutive weeks.



