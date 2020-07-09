Art Of Shock Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates For Sepultura North American Quadra Tour





April 10 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles based thrash metal band Art Of Shock announces their rescheduled 2021 tour dates for the Sepultura North American Quadra Tour. Art Of Shock will be joining the all-star line-up alongside Sepultura, Sacred Reich and Crowbar, starting March 6th in Sacramento, CA and wrapping on April 10th in Berkley, CA. All previously purchased tickets for the cancelled 2020 dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates.Art Of Shock recently released their debut full-length album, Dark Angeles via Century Media Records this past March. The album was produced and mixed by Mark Lewis (Megadeth, Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder) and is available for purchase now.Art Of Shock's Century Media debut, Dark Angeles, churns with that intensity of the city of (fallen) angels. AOS' hard-luck and hard-won story begins with their debut at the Whiskey A-Go-Go. Without having a full band or equipment, they book a show, with less than two weeks to pull it off and pull it off they did. The stint landed the band a slew of shows throughout SoCal and a ravenous fan base in the LA metal scene. Art Of Shock's sheer determination then found the band securing a spot on the Vans Warped Tour. Over the years the band have shared the stage with the likes of Trivium, The Cavalera Conspiracy, Sacred Reich, and more. With the release of Dark Angeles, the band is ready to show the world what they're made of.Art Of Shock is Art Geezar (vocals, rhythm guitar), Nick Ertel (lead guitar), Adrian Geezar (drums), and Brice Snyder (bass).ART OF SHOCK TOUR DATES:March 6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of SpadesMarch 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexMarch 8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music HallMarch 10 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave IIMarch 11 - Iowa City, IA - WildwoodMarch 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity TheaterMarch 13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo'sMarch 14 - Chicago, IL - House of BluesMarch 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex TheaterMarch 17 - Brooklyn, NY - WarsawMarch 18 - Toronto, ON - Opera HouseMarch 19 - Montreal, QC - Corona TheaterMarch 20 - Boston, MA - Big Night LiveMarch 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Live ArtsMarch 22 - Baltimore, MD - SoundstageMarch 23 - Cleveland, OH - House of BluesMarch 25 - Charlotte, NC - Underground @ The FillmoreMarch 26 - Atlanta, GA - MasqueradeMarch 27 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture RoomMarch 28 - Tampa, FL - The RitzMarch 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of BluesMarch 31 - Austin, TX - ParishApril 1 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey LiveApril 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond BallroomApril 3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse LiveApril 5 - El Paso, TX - RockhouseApril 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Van BurenApril 7 - San Diego, CA - House of BluesApril 8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura TheatreApril 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco TheaterApril 10 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre.



