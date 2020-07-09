Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/07/2020

H.E.R. Releases New Song 'Do To Me'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ten-time nominated/two-time Grammy Award winner H.E.R. has released new song 'Do To Me' out now through RCA Records/Sony Music.

Just in time for Summer, H.E.R. is bringing some reggae vibes and a nostalgic groove with 'Do To Me', which can be listened at Top40-Charts.com.

The release follows her recent song 'I Can't Breathe' written in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other Black lives lost to police brutality.

H.E.R. uses the track to sing about her love for a person that makes her feel a certain type of way:
"Wait, what did you do to me? Way past infatuation, this connection that we make, make/
And babe, keeping me up 'til late, it's only 'cause I can't wait 'til, 'til you come to my place, place/
You say bye, baby, let me be wrong, on my mind like my favorite song, promise me you won't leave me 'lone, no, no, no, 'cause/
All the things you do to me, do to me, do to me, do to me, yeah.../"






Most read news of the week
'Catastrophic Entertainment' The New Album From San Francisco Indie/Power Pop Band Cocktails Is Out Everywhere Digitally Now
Oscar-Winning Italian Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dies Aged 91
Wolfhounds Release Stunning 'Electric Music' LP, Reflecting The Zeitgeist Of The Present
New Juice WRLD Album "Legends Never Die" Announced
Adele Is Working With Whitney Houston's Producer & John Legend For Upcoming Album!
Sheyi Releases Music Video For New Single 'Stronger'
No Party For Cao Dong Drop New Single After Groundbreaking RPG Livestream
Southern California Ska Rock, Reggae, Pop-Punk Hybrid Half Past Two Drop 3-Song EP 'Something Blue'
British Artist Daniel Angelus Releases Dream Pop Cover Of U2's Classic 'With Or Without You'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0282290 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022566318511963 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how