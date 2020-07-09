H.E.R. Releases New Song 'Do To Me'





All the things you do to me, do to me, do to me, do to me, yeah.../" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ten-time nominated/two-time Grammy Award winner H.E.R. has released new song 'Do To Me' out now through RCA Records/Sony Music.Just in time for Summer, H.E.R. is bringing some reggae vibes and a nostalgic groove with 'Do To Me', which can be listened at Top40-Charts.com.The release follows her recent song 'I Can't Breathe' written in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other Black lives lost to police brutality. H.E.R. uses the track to sing about her love for a person that makes her feel a certain type of way:"Wait, what did you do to me? Way past infatuation, this connection that we make, make/And babe, keeping me up 'til late, it's only 'cause I can't wait 'til, 'til you come to my place, place/You say bye, baby, let me be wrong, on my mind like my favorite song, promise me you won't leave me 'lone, no, no, no, 'cause/All the things you do to me, do to me, do to me, do to me, yeah.../"



