In Hearts Wake Debut "Dystopia" Music Video/Single; Announce Eco-Conscious Limited-Edition Vinyl Pre-Order





"'Dystopia' speaks of the fourth cycle and present age of the world known in Hinduism as 'Kaliyuga,'" explains vocalist JAKE TAYLOR. "'Kaliyuga' is often referred to as the dark age due to the predominate traits of discord, disconnection, destruction, materialism, oppression, cruelty and fear. We look for the cause to cast the blame, but humanity need only look at itself in the mirror. It is time for us to face and overcome the issues and challenges that currently threaten all life on Earth."



KALIYUGA is a ruthless scrutiny of self and the social and eco injustices and abuse at play today. The power and purpose of the record is evident in every facet of its making. IN HEARTS WAKE measured each power socket, light bulb, pound of freight, travel and food consumed during the recording process to find the total carbon footprint came to 26.37 tonnes of CO2e. This has been entirely offset through the purchase of carbon credits in the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor of Western Australia. The album will also be packaged and manufactured plastic free, using recycled materials.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian melodic metalcore outfit IN HEARTS WAKE have just released a fourth single, "Dystopia," from their upcoming entirely carbon-offset album KALIYUGA, due out August 7 via UNFD. " Dystopia "-as seen below- takes a new musical approach for the band, with compelling drive, progression and layered melodic intricacy. The track, like the album, is inspired by the 'Four Ages of Humanity.'




