Pop / Rock 09/07/2020

Hailey Whitters Releases Official Video For "Janice At The Hotel Bar"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iowa-born, Nashville-based artist and singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters premiered the official music video with PEOPLE for "Janice at the Hotel Bar," a standout track from her critically-acclaimed album The Dream that was named a "Song You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone and included on in Paste Magazine's "The 25 Best Songs of 2020 (So Far)" list.

The video was directed by Erica Silverman, in partnership with creative director Harper Smith, and shot on location in Austin, TX.
"Given that this song was based on a real encounter with an 80-something-year-old woman named Janice, we felt it was important to keep it as rich visually as it is lyrically," Whitters explains. "Erica and Harper were able to capture the individual eccentricities that make up the collective female experience in living a life well-lived."

Recently, American Songwriter and Paste Magazine both spotlighted THE DREAM on their "Best Albums of 2020 (So Far)" lists, while SPIN marked "All The Cool Girls" on their list of "The 50 Best Songs of 2020 (So Far)." The Washington Post called THE DREAM "the year's deepest country album," and Pitchfork included it on a list of "Great Records You May Have Missed."

The video release follows a recent feature in Rolling Stone that announced Whitters' new partnership with Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters - Nashville's first-of-its-kind female-driven label formed by Big Loud Records and BMI Songwriter of the Year (2019) Nicolle Galyon. Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters will continue marketing and promotion of THE DREAM, which was originally self-released via her label Pigasus Records.






