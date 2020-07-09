Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/07/2020

Mieko Shimizu's New Single Lazy Light Is Perfect For A Hazy Summer Afternoon With Nowhere To Go And Nothing To Do

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lazy Light is the latest single from the album I Bloom released earlier this year and is co-written with William D Drake of The Cardiacs.
It's been remixed by Mercury Prize winner Mike Lindsay (Tunng) and takes you on a laid-back journey through a smoke-filled landscape. The track opens with pitch bending guitars, much like Connan Mockasin or Mac DeMarco and simmers down into a super chilled stoner backbeat. Mieko's easy liquid style, backed by haunting vocals from William D Drake create a cocktail perfect for a lazy, hazy summer afternoon with nowhere to go and nothing to do.

Mieko and her brother, Yasuaki Shimizu (also a critically acclaimed artist), arrived in London with a singular goal in mind - to subvert all expectations of a Japanese female artist. A statement of intent, Mieko broke into the UK electronic movement under the moniker of Apache 61, garnering plays by John Peel and quickly building a name across the underground scene dominated by male contemporaries. She soon signed to Haruomi Hosono's (Yellow Magic Orchestra) label releasing her eponymous album and led to her remixing tracks for YMO. She is an enigmatic live performer and has supported the likes of Goldfrapp, Massive Attack with Riz MC at their Meltdown Festival and with Kraftwerk at Sonar, Barcelona.

https://www.instagram.com/miekoshimizumico/
https://www.facebook.com/micomusic/
https://twitter.com/miekoshimizu1






Most read news of the week
'Catastrophic Entertainment' The New Album From San Francisco Indie/Power Pop Band Cocktails Is Out Everywhere Digitally Now
Wolfhounds Release Stunning 'Electric Music' LP, Reflecting The Zeitgeist Of The Present
New Juice WRLD Album "Legends Never Die" Announced
Adele Is Working With Whitney Houston's Producer & John Legend For Upcoming Album!
Sheyi Releases Music Video For New Single 'Stronger'
Southern California Ska Rock, Reggae, Pop-Punk Hybrid Half Past Two Drop 3-Song EP 'Something Blue'
Jen Janet To Release New Single 'Possession'
STYX's Todd Sucherman Releases "Ad Lib Everything" Video; 'Last Flight Home' Album Out Now
Louis Cole Shares Live 2019 LP, With Performances From Los Angeles & Amsterdam Tour Dates




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0299540 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023441314697266 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how