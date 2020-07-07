Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 09/07/2020

Chaser Announces New Single "Look Alive" To Be Released July 31, 2020

Chaser Announces New Single "Look Alive" To Be Released July 31, 2020
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California skatepunk unit CHASER has announced a July 31 release date for their brand new single "Look Alive", the title track off their upcoming 7" set for release on September 4. The release of the single will coincide with the launch of pre-orders for the 7".
Pre-save the new single "Look Alive" to be the first to hear it when it's released on July 31st: https://show.co/UU67i6I.

The 'Look Alive' 7" will be limited to 333 copies, and available worldwide in 4 different color variants via Thousand Islands Records (Canada), Sound Speed Records (USA), SBAM Records (Europe) and Pee Records (Australia).

CHASER will donate 100% of the band's proceeds from record sales to 4 organizations, one for each color variant. Here's what Jesse had to say about the charity aspect of 'Look Alive':

"Our proceeds from the record will be donated to 4 carefully handpicked charitable organizations: Equal Justice Initiative, Educational First Steps, Crisis Aid International, and Surfrider Foundation. 2020 has been a year like no other. In the face of such unprecedented crises, one's impact feels further minimized. However, if we have learned anything from these experiences, it is that we are all in this together and have a responsibility to do our part. At the minimum, manage what we can control."
Screen Shot 2020-07-07 at 8.52.14 AM

Comprised of Mike LeDonne (singer), Jesse Stopnitzky (bassist/vocals), Bill Hockmuth (guitarist) and Davey Guy (drums), CHASER shares the same love for punk rock as the rest of us, hoping to make a difference.
For the last two years, CHASER toured internationally, playing some of the biggest punk festivals in Europe and Canada. They quickly developed a reputation of a "can't miss" live show and rightfully earned main stage festival time slots. In 2018, CHASER released, "Sound the Sirens", on Effervescence Records. With over 500 vinyl LP's and 1,000 CD's sold, it was voted by fans as a top punk album of the year. For CHASER, it was a return to the basics of what started it all for them.






Most read news of the week
'Catastrophic Entertainment' The New Album From San Francisco Indie/Power Pop Band Cocktails Is Out Everywhere Digitally Now
Wolfhounds Release Stunning 'Electric Music' LP, Reflecting The Zeitgeist Of The Present
New Juice WRLD Album "Legends Never Die" Announced
Adele Is Working With Whitney Houston's Producer & John Legend For Upcoming Album!
Sheyi Releases Music Video For New Single 'Stronger'
Southern California Ska Rock, Reggae, Pop-Punk Hybrid Half Past Two Drop 3-Song EP 'Something Blue'
Jen Janet To Release New Single 'Possession'
STYX's Todd Sucherman Releases "Ad Lib Everything" Video; 'Last Flight Home' Album Out Now
Louis Cole Shares Live 2019 LP, With Performances From Los Angeles & Amsterdam Tour Dates




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0298510 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022320747375488 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how