Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 09/07/2020

Native New Yorker To Release New Country Pop Single

Native New Yorker To Release New Country Pop Single
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Rhea Francani) Singer/songwriter Rhea Francani will release "I'll Go," her latest country pop single on Friday, July 10. The self-penned song will be available at thousands of digital music stores online worldwide.
"Although I grew up in New York, I'm drawn to the southern charm of country music's heartfelt lyrics - songs about love, life and good times. I bring a bit of the big city to the country."

An honors graduate of Wagner College, Francani earned a master's degree in Music & Music Education from Columbia University, then packed her bags for Nashville, the country music capital of the world.

The singer, songwriter, recording artist and producer blends classic country with bluegrass, pop and rock sounds to create a distinctive country brand of music, style and fun. Her songs feature catchy hooks, danceable rhythms and genuine, warm singing that have won her country and pop music listeners all over North America.

Francani's first album Now Or Never, achieved international attention for its fresh, jubilant sound and All-American energy. That collection includes hit singles "Shotgun Baby" and "Dizzy," which reached #11 on the global HotDisc chart and was included on All Access Nashville radio services in 2015.

She co-produces her music with Mike Walter in Nashville. "I'll Go," as well as several heartfelt ballads to be released later this year, also features some of Nashville's hottest studio musicians including Evan Hutchings (drums), Michael Rinne (bass), Todd Lombardo (acoustic guitar/banjo), Rob McNelley (electric guitars), and Mike Rojas (piano/keyboards/B3), winner of the 2015 ACM Studio Recording Award for Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year.

The new country pop single was tracked at Sound Emporium with Assistant Engineer, Joe Trentacosti and was recorded vocally at OmniSound Studios. It was mixed at Overgrown Lawn Studio. The music was mastered by Grammy Award Winning Mastering Engineer, Brad Blackwood. Background vocals were performed by Perry Coleman who has sung with country superstars: Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and more.

Currently a Performing Arts Teacher at the renowned Florida Atlantic University in South Florida, Francani said she wrote and recorded "I'll Go" to reflect the deep commitment of someone in love. "When it's genuine, you'll follow that person to any place and through anything," Rhea says.
For more information about Rhea Francani, go to www.rheafrancani.com or follow her social channels @RheaFrancani.
https://www.rheafrancani.com






Most read news of the week
'Catastrophic Entertainment' The New Album From San Francisco Indie/Power Pop Band Cocktails Is Out Everywhere Digitally Now
New Juice WRLD Album "Legends Never Die" Announced
Wolfhounds Release Stunning 'Electric Music' LP, Reflecting The Zeitgeist Of The Present
Adele Is Working With Whitney Houston's Producer & John Legend For Upcoming Album!
Sheyi Releases Music Video For New Single 'Stronger'
Southern California Ska Rock, Reggae, Pop-Punk Hybrid Half Past Two Drop 3-Song EP 'Something Blue'
STYX's Todd Sucherman Releases "Ad Lib Everything" Video; 'Last Flight Home' Album Out Now
Marcus King Announces 'Four Of A Kind - Live From Nashville'
My Morning Jacket To Release New Album "The Waterfall II"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0200479 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018777847290039 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how