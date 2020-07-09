Native New Yorker To Release New Country Pop Single



https://www.rheafrancani.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Rhea Francani) Singer/songwriter Rhea Francani will release "I'll Go," her latest country pop single on Friday, July 10. The self-penned song will be available at thousands of digital music stores online worldwide."Although I grew up in New York, I'm drawn to the southern charm of country music's heartfelt lyrics - songs about love, life and good times. I bring a bit of the big city to the country."An honors graduate of Wagner College, Francani earned a master's degree in Music Music Education from Columbia University, then packed her bags for Nashville, the country music capital of the world.The singer, songwriter, recording artist and producer blends classic country with bluegrass, pop and rock sounds to create a distinctive country brand of music, style and fun. Her songs feature catchy hooks, danceable rhythms and genuine, warm singing that have won her country and pop music listeners all over North America.Francani's first album Now Or Never, achieved international attention for its fresh, jubilant sound and All-American energy. That collection includes hit singles "Shotgun Baby" and "Dizzy," which reached #11 on the global HotDisc chart and was included on All Access Nashville radio services in 2015.She co-produces her music with Mike Walter in Nashville. "I'll Go," as well as several heartfelt ballads to be released later this year, also features some of Nashville's hottest studio musicians including Evan Hutchings (drums), Michael Rinne (bass), Todd Lombardo (acoustic guitar/banjo), Rob McNelley (electric guitars), and Mike Rojas (piano/keyboards/B3), winner of the 2015 ACM Studio Recording Award for Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year.The new country pop single was tracked at Sound Emporium with Assistant Engineer, Joe Trentacosti and was recorded vocally at OmniSound Studios. It was mixed at Overgrown Lawn Studio. The music was mastered by Grammy Award Winning Mastering Engineer, Brad Blackwood. Background vocals were performed by Perry Coleman who has sung with country superstars: Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and more.Currently a Performing Arts Teacher at the renowned Florida Atlantic University in South Florida, Francani said she wrote and recorded "I'll Go" to reflect the deep commitment of someone in love. "When it's genuine, you'll follow that person to any place and through anything," Rhea says.For more information about Rhea Francani, go to www.rheafrancani.com or follow her social channels @RheaFrancani.https://www.rheafrancani.com



