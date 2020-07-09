The Rolling Stones' 1973 Classic 'Goats Head Soup' To Be Released In Multi-Format And Deluxe Editions On September 4





The reissue follows the huge success and acclaim for the Stones' "Living In A



The box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of Goats Head Soup will all feature ten bonus tracks, which include alternate versions, outtakes and no fewer than three previously unheard tracks. The first of these to be unveiled, "Criss Cross," is available as an instant grat track today with pre-orders of the album, and on all streaming and download services. The official "Criss Cross" video is out now, watch here.



Stones devotees worldwide will be thrilled by the inclusion, on the box set and deluxe editions, of the previously unheard "Scarlet," featuring guitar by Jimmy Page, and a third newly unveiled song, "All The Rage."



The layered guitar textures of "Scarlet" make for a track that's as infectious and raunchy as anything the band cut in this hallowed era. As well as Jimmy Page guesting alongside Mick & Keith on the track it also features on bass Rick Grech of Blind Faith fame.



"All The Rage" has a wild, post - "



The box set editions of Goats Head Soup will also include Brussels Affair, the 15-track live album recorded in a memorable show in Belgium, on the autumn 1973 tour that followed the album's late August release. This much-sought-after disc, mixed by Bob Clearmountain, was previously available only in the Rolling Stones' "official bootleg" series of live recordings in 2012.



The Brussels show features the already-classic "Tumbling Dice," "Midnight Rambler," "Jumping Jack Flash" and many others, and includes a sequence of tracks from the then-new album. "Star Star" is followed by "Dancing With Mr. D," "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" and "Angie."



Additionally, the CD and vinyl box sets offer the original ten-track album in 5.1 Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res mixes, along with the videos for "Dancing With Mr. D," "Silver Train" and "Angie." An exclusive 100-page book will feature a remarkable array of photographs, essays by writers Ian McCann, Nick Kent and Daryl Easlea and faithful reproductions of three tour posters from 1973.



As McCann writes: "Goats Head Soup was released with plenty of fanfare. Despite what you may read today, the kids weren't entirely absorbed by glam rock, metal, prog and Philly soul back in 1973, and they bought the album in their thousands, sending it to No. 1 in the USA and in the UK, their fifth consecutive British chart-topper."



Their 11th UK studio album, recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles and London as their last collaboration with producer Jimmy Miller, Goats Head Soup came in the wake of the Stones' landmark 1972 double album



The timeless love song, showcasing Jagger's yearning lead vocal and Nicky Hopkins' beautiful piano motif, topped the charts in the US, where it was certified platinum, and went to No. 1 across Europe, Australia and beyond. "We decided to do something different, and it worked," Richards told Rolling Stone of "



Goats Head Soup, with its famous



"



The many other highlights of the album included the majestically brooding opener "Dancing With Mr. D," the lithely strutting "100 Years Ago" and "Star Star" and the graceful "Winter." Richards' rueful lead vocal on "Coming Down Again" featured another Stones stalwart, saxophonist



When the album was first released, reviewers lined up to sing its praises. "This is music which could only come from good musicians who know each other really well," ruled the late and esteemed writer-broadcaster Charlie Gillett in Let It Rock. "The Stones succeed because they rarely forget their purpose — the creation of rock & roll drama," said Bud Scoppa in Rolling Stone. "It's deepening and unfolding over the coming months will no doubt rate as one of the year's richest musical experiences."



Stephen Demorest in Circus said that the album "rushes and rambles with all the power and finesse that have become the signature of the hardworking band in performance." Forty-seven years on, the expanded reissues of Goats Head Soup prove that's still true, and then some.



THE ROLLING STONES' GOATS HEAD SOUP WILL BE RELEASED AS MULTI-FORMAT AND DELUXE EDITIONS VIA POLYDOR/INTERSCOPE/UME ON SEPTEMBER 4, 2020.



PRE-ORDER HERE

https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/GoatsHeadAlbumPR

WATCH THE "CRISS CROSS" VIDEO HERE

https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/CrissCrossPR

www.rollingstones.com

https://www.facebook.com/therollingstones

www.twitter.com/rollingstones

www.instagram.com/therollingstones

www.youtube.com/therollingstones

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Goats Head Soup will be available in the below formats:

www.rollingstones.com

1CD STANDARD CD

TRACK LIST

2020

Dancing With Mr D

100 Years Ago

Coming Down Again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

Angie



Hide Your Love

Winter

Can You Hear The Music

Star Star



2CD DELUXE CD

TRACK LIST

2020

Dancing With Mr D

100 Years Ago

Coming Down Again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

Angie



Hide Your Love

Winter

Can You Hear The Music

Star Star

Rarities & Alternative Mixes

Scarlet

All The Rage

Criss Cross

100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) - (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

Silver



1LP STANDARD VINYL

Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.

TRACK LIST

2020

SIDE A

Dancing With Mr D

100 Years Ago

Coming Down Again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

Angie

SIDE B

6.

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star



2LP DELUXE VINYL

Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.

TRACK LIST

2020

SIDE A

Dancing With Mr D

100 Years Ago

Coming Down Again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

Angie

SIDE B

6.

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

SIDE C

Scarlet

All The Rage

Criss Cross

100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

SIDE D

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) - (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10.



2LP DELUXE TRANSPARENT VINYL W/ ALTERNATIVE SLEEVE (ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE STONES STORE)

Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.

Store Exclusive Format pressed on crystal clear vinyl with alternative cover.

TRACK LIST

2020

SIDE A

Dancing With Mr D

100 Years Ago

Coming Down Again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

Angie

SIDE B

6.

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

SIDE C

Scarlet

All The Rage

Criss Cross

100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

SIDE D

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) - (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10.



4CD BOXSET

Goats Head Soup Super



Also included is The Brussels Affair, recorded live at the Forest



PRODUCT IMAGE: https://umusic.box.com/s/h2eyyh922145mh1dbggpobt6izrrfsss

TRACK LIST

CD1 - 2020

Dancing With Mr D

100 Years Ago

Coming Down Again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

Angie



Hide Your Love

Winter

Can You Hear The Music

Star Star

CD2 - Rarities & Alternative Mixes

Scarlet

All The Rage

Criss Cross

100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) - (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

Silver

CD3 - 'Brussels Affair - Live 1973'

Brown Sugar

Gimme Shelter

Happy

Tumbling Dice

Star Star

Dancing With Mr D

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

Angie

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Midnight Rambler

Honky Tonk Women

All Down The Line

Rip This Joint

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Street Fighting Man

CD4 (BLU-RAY)

Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1



Dancing With Mr D

100 Years Ago

Coming Down Again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

Angie



Hide Your Love

Winter

Can You Hear The Music

Star Star

+ Original Videos: Dancing With Mr D,



4LP VINYL BOX

This deluxe vinyl box set features the new stereo album mix + Rarities & Alternative mixes including three previously unreleased tracks, Scarlet, All The Rage & Criss Cross. Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.



Also included is The Brussels Affair, recorded live at the Forest



PRODUCT IMAGE: https://umusic.box.com/s/4t6rai9zqmxztntfkoh8rzyvec5vf911

TRACK LIST

2020

SIDE A

Dancing With Mr D

100 Years Ago

Coming Down Again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

Angie

SIDE B

6.

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

Rarities & Alternative Mixes

SIDE C

Scarlet

All The Rage

Criss Cross

100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

SIDE D

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) - (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10.

SIDE E - 'Brussels Affair - Live 1973'

Brown Sugar

Gimme Shelter

Happy

Tumbling Dice

SIDE F - 'Brussels Affair - Live 1973'

5. Star Star

6. Dancing With Mr D

7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

8. Angie

SIDE G - 'Brussels Affair - Live 1973'

9. You Can't Always Get What You Want

10. Midnight Rambler

SIDE H - 'Brussels Affair - Live 1973'

11. Honky Tonk Women

12. All Down The Line

13. Rip This Joint

14. Jumpin' Jack Flash

15. Street Fighting Man



CASSETTE (ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE STONES STORE)

TRACK LIST

2020

SIDE A

Dancing With Mr D

100 Years Ago

Coming Down Again

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

Angie

SIDE B

6.

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

Related Links

https://www.rollingstones.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Polydor/Interscope/UMe) Another prized jewel in the Rolling Stones' unmatched catalog is to be restored to its full glory and more, with the September 4 multi-format release of their 1973 classic Goats Head Soup. The album will be available in multiple configurations, including four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions, with a treasure trove of unreleased studio and live material. Pre-order Goats Head Soup here.The reissue follows the huge success and acclaim for the Stones' "Living In A Ghost Town" single and their universally-admired lockdown performance of "You Can't Always Get What You Want" in Global Citizen's April special One World: Together at Home.The box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of Goats Head Soup will all feature ten bonus tracks, which include alternate versions, outtakes and no fewer than three previously unheard tracks. The first of these to be unveiled, "Criss Cross," is available as an instant grat track today with pre-orders of the album, and on all streaming and download services. The official "Criss Cross" video is out now, watch here.Stones devotees worldwide will be thrilled by the inclusion, on the box set and deluxe editions, of the previously unheard "Scarlet," featuring guitar by Jimmy Page, and a third newly unveiled song, "All The Rage."The layered guitar textures of "Scarlet" make for a track that's as infectious and raunchy as anything the band cut in this hallowed era. As well as Jimmy Page guesting alongside Mick & Keith on the track it also features on bass Rick Grech of Blind Faith fame."All The Rage" has a wild, post - " Brown Sugar " strut and the percussive "Criss Cross" rocks and swaggers as only the Stones can. The bonus disc of unreleased material also sheds new light on tracks such as "100 Years Ago" and "Hide Your Love," with further unissued mixes by Stones insider and acclaimed producer Glyn Johns.The box set editions of Goats Head Soup will also include Brussels Affair, the 15-track live album recorded in a memorable show in Belgium, on the autumn 1973 tour that followed the album's late August release. This much-sought-after disc, mixed by Bob Clearmountain, was previously available only in the Rolling Stones' "official bootleg" series of live recordings in 2012.The Brussels show features the already-classic "Tumbling Dice," "Midnight Rambler," "Jumping Jack Flash" and many others, and includes a sequence of tracks from the then-new album. "Star Star" is followed by "Dancing With Mr. D," "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" and "Angie."Additionally, the CD and vinyl box sets offer the original ten-track album in 5.1 Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res mixes, along with the videos for "Dancing With Mr. D," "Silver Train" and "Angie." An exclusive 100-page book will feature a remarkable array of photographs, essays by writers Ian McCann, Nick Kent and Daryl Easlea and faithful reproductions of three tour posters from 1973.As McCann writes: "Goats Head Soup was released with plenty of fanfare. Despite what you may read today, the kids weren't entirely absorbed by glam rock, metal, prog and Philly soul back in 1973, and they bought the album in their thousands, sending it to No. 1 in the USA and in the UK, their fifth consecutive British chart-topper."Their 11th UK studio album, recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles and London as their last collaboration with producer Jimmy Miller, Goats Head Soup came in the wake of the Stones' landmark 1972 double album Exile On Main St. The new set was introduced by the single that became one of their most exalted ballads, the endlessly elegant "Angie," completed by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards during a songwriting sojourn in Switzerland.The timeless love song, showcasing Jagger's yearning lead vocal and Nicky Hopkins' beautiful piano motif, topped the charts in the US, where it was certified platinum, and went to No. 1 across Europe, Australia and beyond. "We decided to do something different, and it worked," Richards told Rolling Stone of " Angie ". "Maybe a lot of people bought it that would never buy a Stones LP." Interestingly in a recent interview with The New York Times, Bob Dylan chose " Angie " as one of three Rolling Stones songs he wished he had written.Goats Head Soup, with its famous David Bailey sleeve, featured the Stones' vintage 1969-1974 line-up of Jagger, Richards, Mick Taylor, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts, with the addition of some essential collaborators. On an album on which their trademark rocking sound was often augmented by more low-key, reflective material, there were no fewer than four featured piano players: Hopkins, Billy Preston, Ian 'Stu' Stewart and Jagger himself. Angie " was the only single to be released from the LP in the UK, where it spent two weeks at No. 5 in September. In the US, the exhilaratingly funky, horn-filled "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)," featuring Mick Taylor's wah-wah lead guitar, followed it into the top 20 in February 1974.The many other highlights of the album included the majestically brooding opener "Dancing With Mr. D," the lithely strutting "100 Years Ago" and "Star Star" and the graceful "Winter." Richards' rueful lead vocal on "Coming Down Again" featured another Stones stalwart, saxophonist Bobby Keys. "Silver Train," the b-side of "Angie," would be revived after a gap of some 40 years, during the Stones' 14 On Fire tour of 2014, when Mick Taylor reprised his original guitar part in shows in Tokyo and Brisbane.When the album was first released, reviewers lined up to sing its praises. "This is music which could only come from good musicians who know each other really well," ruled the late and esteemed writer-broadcaster Charlie Gillett in Let It Rock. "The Stones succeed because they rarely forget their purpose — the creation of rock & roll drama," said Bud Scoppa in Rolling Stone. "It's deepening and unfolding over the coming months will no doubt rate as one of the year's richest musical experiences."Stephen Demorest in Circus said that the album "rushes and rambles with all the power and finesse that have become the signature of the hardworking band in performance." Forty-seven years on, the expanded reissues of Goats Head Soup prove that's still true, and then some.THE ROLLING STONES' GOATS HEAD SOUP WILL BE RELEASED AS MULTI-FORMAT AND DELUXE EDITIONS VIA POLYDOR/INTERSCOPE/UME ON SEPTEMBER 4, 2020.PRE-ORDER HEREhttps://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/GoatsHeadAlbumPRWATCH THE "CRISS CROSS" VIDEO HEREhttps://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/CrissCrossPRwww.rollingstones.comhttps://www.facebook.com/therollingstoneswww.twitter.com/rollingstoneswww.instagram.com/therollingstoneswww.youtube.com/therollingstonesNOTES TO EDITORS:Goats Head Soup will be available in the below formats:www.rollingstones.com1CD STANDARD CDTRACK LIST2020 Stereo MixDancing With Mr D100 Years AgoComing Down AgainDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)Angie Silver TrainHide Your LoveWinterCan You Hear The MusicStar Star2CD DELUXE CDTRACK LIST2020 Stereo MixDancing With Mr D100 Years AgoComing Down AgainDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)Angie Silver TrainHide Your LoveWinterCan You Hear The MusicStar StarRarities & Alternative MixesScarletAll The RageCriss Cross100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)Heartbreaker (Instrumental)Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) - (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix) Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)1LP STANDARD VINYLMastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.TRACK LIST2020 Stereo MixSIDE ADancing With Mr D100 Years AgoComing Down AgainDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)AngieSIDE B6. Silver Train7. Hide Your Love8. Winter9. Can You Hear The Music10. Star Star2LP DELUXE VINYLMastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.TRACK LIST2020 Stereo MixSIDE ADancing With Mr D100 Years AgoComing Down AgainDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)AngieSIDE B6. Silver Train7. Hide Your Love8. Winter9. Can You Hear The Music10. Star StarSIDE CScarletAll The RageCriss Cross100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)SIDE D6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) - (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)2LP DELUXE TRANSPARENT VINYL W/ ALTERNATIVE SLEEVE (ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE STONES STORE)Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.Store Exclusive Format pressed on crystal clear vinyl with alternative cover.TRACK LIST2020 Stereo MixSIDE ADancing With Mr D100 Years AgoComing Down AgainDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)AngieSIDE B6. Silver Train7. Hide Your Love8. Winter9. Can You Hear The Music10. Star StarSIDE CScarletAll The RageCriss Cross100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)SIDE D6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) - (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)4CD BOXSETGoats Head Soup Super Deluxe box sets features 35 tracks on three CDs & one Blu-ray disc (Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1). Included are the new stereo album mix, sourced from the original session files, Rarities & Alternative mixes featuring three previously unreleased tracks, "Scarlet," "All The Rage" & "Criss Cross."Also included is The Brussels Affair, recorded live at the Forest National Arena in October 1973. The 4 discs are housed in the boxset alongside a 120-page book with an incredible array of photos and 3 essays. 50 Years On - An Appreciation of Goats Head Soup by Ian McCann, Brussels Affair Live 1973 Tour by Nick Kent & The Story Of The Cover Art by Darryl Easlea. The set is completed with 4 x 1973 reproduction tour posters, rolled up within the packaging to avoid creases.PRODUCT IMAGE: https://umusic.box.com/s/h2eyyh922145mh1dbggpobt6izrrfsssTRACK LISTCD1 - 2020 Stereo MixDancing With Mr D100 Years AgoComing Down AgainDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)Angie Silver TrainHide Your LoveWinterCan You Hear The MusicStar StarCD2 - Rarities & Alternative MixesScarletAll The RageCriss Cross100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)Heartbreaker (Instrumental)Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) - (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix) Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)CD3 - 'Brussels Affair - Live 1973'Brown SugarGimme ShelterHappyTumbling DiceStar StarDancing With Mr DDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)AngieYou Can't Always Get What You WantMidnight RamblerHonky Tonk WomenAll Down The LineRip This JointJumpin' Jack FlashStreet Fighting ManCD4 (BLU-RAY)Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1Dancing With Mr D100 Years AgoComing Down AgainDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)Angie Silver TrainHide Your LoveWinterCan You Hear The MusicStar Star+ Original Videos: Dancing With Mr D, Silver Train & Angie4LP VINYL BOXThis deluxe vinyl box set features the new stereo album mix + Rarities & Alternative mixes including three previously unreleased tracks, Scarlet, All The Rage & Criss Cross. Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.Also included is The Brussels Affair, recorded live at the Forest National Arena in October 1973 and pressed on 180g vinyl.PRODUCT IMAGE: https://umusic.box.com/s/4t6rai9zqmxztntfkoh8rzyvec5vf911TRACK LIST2020 Stereo MixSIDE ADancing With Mr D100 Years AgoComing Down AgainDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)AngieSIDE B6. Silver Train7. Hide Your Love8. Winter9. Can You Hear The Music10. Star StarRarities & Alternative MixesSIDE CScarletAll The RageCriss Cross100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)SIDE D6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) - (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)SIDE E - 'Brussels Affair - Live 1973'Brown SugarGimme ShelterHappyTumbling DiceSIDE F - 'Brussels Affair - Live 1973'5. Star Star6. Dancing With Mr D7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)8. AngieSIDE G - 'Brussels Affair - Live 1973'9. You Can't Always Get What You Want10. Midnight RamblerSIDE H - 'Brussels Affair - Live 1973'11. Honky Tonk Women12. All Down The Line13. Rip This Joint14. Jumpin' Jack Flash15. Street Fighting ManCASSETTE (ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE STONES STORE)TRACK LIST2020 Stereo MixSIDE ADancing With Mr D100 Years AgoComing Down AgainDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)AngieSIDE B6. Silver Train7. Hide Your Love8. Winter9. Can You Hear The Music10. Star StarRelated Linkshttps://www.rollingstones.com



