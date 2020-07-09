New Song "I Live" And Accompanying Music Video Debut From 'Blade Runner 2049' Music Producer





As the Covid-19 pandemic moved across the globe, Michael Hodges and his team at Alcon Sleeping Giant - a partnership with Alcon Entertainment - were asked to assist with a series of television campaigns focused on uniting people around the world. Hodges, best known for his work on film and television franchises including Blade Runner 2049, Point Break, and the acclaimed Amazon series The Expanse, explained, "We have numerous songs with exceptional artists and writers that we submitted for consideration, but a song that I'd written over 10 years ago with my closest friends Kayla and Gerald called 'I Live' kept coming back to us."



Hodges added, "This was way before the Grammy recognition, when we were all struggling, broken individuals. We sat in a room in Nashville and tried to figure out what life was really about. I guess it was due to the fact we all needed a bit of purpose in our lives. This song came out of a lot of pain. So now the new challenge was that the song had never been recorded."



When it came to production Hodges described, "'I Live' began years ago as something just for us. But as we faced the expanding stay at home orders across the US and this emerging #AloneTogether world, we decided to record the song remotely with just a piano and vocal." After responses to the recording were overwhelmingly positive, Hodges was encouraged to release the song. "We hope this song and music video help people cope with these difficult times and that it challenges us all to see something bigger than ourselves."



The music video features inspiring clips and images of people around the world uniting in the midst of the pandemic, as well as lyrics from the song itself. Hodges explained, "We felt such a powerful connection to 'I Live' and that its message of hope is now more important than ever. Seeing the many remarkable ways in which our community around the world has united embodies everything that this song stands for and celebrates."



Hodges past production and writing collaborations include platinum albums, Billboard #1 albums and #1 singles with some of the music industry's top talent including Alessia Cara,



LINK TO MUSIC VIDEO: https://MichealHodges.lnk.to/ILive

LINK TO SONG: https://bit.ly/ASG_ILive

ABOUT MICHAEL HODGES

Michael Hodges is multi-Grammy® nominated producer, writer, composer and music executive best known for his work in film and television most notably Blade Runner 2049, Point Break, the critically acclaimed Amazon series The Expanse. He has received three GRAMMY® nominations and an Emmy nomination for his work as songwriter and producer. In 2017, Hodges was an executive music producer on Blade Runner 2049, produced the Blade Runner 2049 soundtrack and co-wrote and produced the only original song on the album "Almost Human" performed by



ASG



Universal



