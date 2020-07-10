David Gray Reschedules Australia-New Zealand Dates For 'White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour' To November 2021







Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring apologise to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by these rescheduled dates and thank fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring wish to advise that David Gray's White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Australian and New Zealand Tour has been rescheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Federal and State Government directives. The tour, originally scheduled for November-December 2020, will now take place in November 2021. David Gray had this message for his fans:Hello Australia, Hello New Zealand,I finally have some important information to share with you about the inevitable rescheduling of The White Ladder Anniversary dates - all dates will now be happening in 2021. All existing tickets remain valid so please hang on to those.At the moment everything feels a bit like being in some weird David Cronenberg film in which impending events keep moving off further and further into the future, but rest assured, these shows will happen! And when they do happen they're going to be charged with a heightened sense of joy and celebration.Thank you for your patience, stay safe, keep the faith and I'll see you all next year.The tour will now begin in Fremantle, before heading through Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Christchurch and Wellington, and concluding at Auckland's Spark Arena on Saturday 27th November 2021.Multi-platinum, multi-Brit and Grammy-nominated David Gray last year announced his White Ladder world tour, to celebrate the trailblazing album's 20-year anniversary. At the shows, the 7 million record-selling White Ladder will be performed in its entirety by Gray, together with all the original band members and with all the original equipment - as well as a set of the greatest hits.Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets; all tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates - you do not need to do anything, your existing tickets will be valid for entry on the new dates.Patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows should contact their authorised point of purchase to request a refund.Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring apologise to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by these rescheduled dates and thank fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances.



