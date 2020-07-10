Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 10/07/2020

Charlie Daniels' Funeral Procession Route Released; Service To Be Livestreamed

Charlie Daniels' Funeral Procession Route Released; Service To Be Livestreamed
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


NASHVILLE, TN. (Top40 Charts) Funeral procession routing details have been released for Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels.

Details are as follows:
-Friday, July 10 at 8:00 a.m./CT - procession departs Sellars Funeral Home (2229 North Mt. Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN)
-Industrial Dr. to Golden Bear Gateway
-Golden Bear Gateway to Interstate 40
-Interstate 40 to Hwy 109
-Hwy 109 to Interstate 840
-Interstate 840 to Interstate 24
-Interstate 24 to World Outreach Church (1921 State Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro, TN)
-11:00 a.m./CT service at World Outreach Church

Following funeral service, procession departs church for cemetery for private burial
-Interstate 24 to 840
-Interstate 840 to Interstate 109
-Interstate 109 to Interstate 40
-Interstate 40 to Mt. Juliet Rd
-Mt. Juliet Rd to Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens (W Division St, Mt. Juliet, TN)
*Procession escorts will be the Mt. Juliet Police Department and the Patriot Guard Riders

Service details:
Daniels will be memorialized at a public service this Friday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m./CT at World Outreach Church, located at 1921 State Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.






Most read news of the week
Adele Is Working With Whitney Houston's Producer & John Legend For Upcoming Album!
Marcus King Announces 'Four Of A Kind - Live From Nashville'
My Morning Jacket To Release New Album "The Waterfall II"
Mike Block Announces New World Music LP Guzo, Releases First Single 'Expression Of Concern'
Fit For A King Announces Highly Anticipated Album 'The Path'
My Coma Dreams Available For Free Streaming Beginning July 17
In Hearts Wake Debut "Dystopia" Music Video/Single; Announce Eco-Conscious Limited-Edition Vinyl Pre-Order
Rap Icon Lil Wayne Releases "Free Weezy" Album On All Streaming Platforms In Celebration Of Project's 5th Anniversary
H.E.R. Releases New Song 'Do To Me'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 1.2697389 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021882057189941 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how