Charlie Daniels' Funeral Procession Route Released; Service To Be Livestreamed

NASHVILLE, TN. (Top40 Charts)
Funeral procession routing details have been released for Country Music
Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels.
Details are as follows:
-Friday, July 10 at 8:00 a.m./CT - procession departs Sellars Funeral Home (2229 North Mt. Juliet
Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN)
-Industrial Dr. to Golden Bear Gateway
-Golden Bear Gateway to Interstate 40
-Interstate 40 to Hwy 109
-Hwy 109 to Interstate 840
-Interstate 840 to Interstate 24
-Interstate 24 to World Outreach Church (1921 State
Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro, TN)
-11:00 a.m./CT service at World Outreach Church
Following funeral service, procession departs church for cemetery for private burial
-Interstate 24 to 840
-Interstate 840 to Interstate 109
-Interstate 109 to Interstate 40
-Interstate 40 to Mt. Juliet
Rd
-Mt. Juliet
Rd to Mt. Juliet
Memorial Gardens (W Division St, Mt. Juliet, TN)
*Procession escorts will be the Mt. Juliet Police
Department and the Patriot Guard Riders
Service details:
Daniels will be memorialized at a public service this Friday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m./CT at World Outreach Church, located at 1921 State
Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.