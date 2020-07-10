Charlie Puth Shares Official Music Video For 'Girlfriend'



"I've never released a music video that wholeheartedly showed my personality. The video for 'Girlfriend' is the first time I've truly been myself in every aspect. I can't cook and I'm an absolute nerd. It's also meant to visually represent what I want people to do when they hear my music and that's to have fun in their very own way," says Puth.



" underscores why Puth is one of the industry's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators in pop music today. In celebration of the new track, which has already garnered over eight million global streams in just two weeks, Puth was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday billboard in Times Square and landed the cover of Amazon Music's Pop Culture, while earning the #1 slot at Amazon Music for the week. He also debuted the performance of the new song on The Late Late Show with James Corden and recently performed " Girlfriend " on the Today Show's Summer Concert Series. Girlfriend " follows Puth's appearance on Lennon Stella's "Summer Feelings" from SCOOB! The Album and Gabby Barrett's " I Hope " Remix from earlier this year, in addition to his impressive trilogy of songs released in 2019 - "I Warned Myself," "Mother," and "Cheating On You," which have amassed over 250 million combined worldwide streams and over 67 million video views. Puth most recently produced and co-wrote on John Legend's "I Do," Katy Perry's "Small Talk" and "Harleys In Hawaii," and 5 Seconds of Summer's "Easier," not to mention joining forces with Sir Elton John, revealing the two "wrote something really special."During the quarantine, Puth has participated in various live performances including Global Citizen & WHO's #TogetherAtHome Concert, At Home With Apple Music, and more. He also took part in Jersey 4 Jersey Live to raise money for the pandemic relief fund in his home state, playing a cover of fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen's hit, "Growin' Up." In May, Puth teamed up once again with Katy Perry as a guest mentor on her team, on American Idol. Additionally, Puth's Instagram has become a destination during quarantine for its creative and funny videos, including "Baby Charlie" singing along to "Girlfriend," a piano version of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," and "Charlie's Quarantine Song."




