Lionel Boy Shares Video For 'Lately'

﻿Lionel also had this to say about the making of the video: "Two summers ago, Casey (Lui Liu) and I drove up the Oregon coast to visit some friends in Seattle. We documented our drive with the intention of making a music video for a completely different project but the clips didn't end up working. Nearly a year later, when I had just finished demoing " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last month Lionel Boy released his debut EP Who Is Dovey? on Innovative Leisure. The EP is an exciting entry point for the Hawaiian native who is currently putting the finishing touches on his debut album due early 2021.Now living in Long Beach, his sound mixes spacey synthesizers, impromptu breakbeats & bedroom pop. The EP was recorded at Jazzcats Studio in Long Beach with Jonny Bell.Today he dropped another video this time for the song " Lately " a song he says was inspired by a rainy Long Beach day. "There was one week last year (2019) where it just rained in Long Beach and it was then that I wrote " Lately ". There was rain, fog, gloom, smoke, monotony, and I guess I subconsciously aimed to recreate that feeling through music. I can't really put my finger on it, but I was feelin some type of way."﻿Lionel also had this to say about the making of the video: "Two summers ago, Casey (Lui Liu) and I drove up the Oregon coast to visit some friends in Seattle. We documented our drive with the intention of making a music video for a completely different project but the clips didn't end up working. Nearly a year later, when I had just finished demoing " Lately " from home, Casey decided to mess around with the old footage to the song. She threw up a 20-second clip on Instagram for fun that we pretty much forgot about until the single's release this past June. With not much else to do on lock down, we decided to play around one more time. We had all of these random clips of Casey running or kicking sand and I guess I spent 5 minutes filming a flying kite. When we found a way to fit them into the video, it was a really accomplished feeling. We were such different people on that trip and yet, I guess not much has changed. What we ended up with was a visual representation of the moments that make up a great trip."



