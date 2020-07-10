Declan McKenna Debuts New Single And Music Video For 'Daniel, You're Still A Child'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Declan McKenna debuts "Daniel, You're Still A Child," the 21 year-old British musician's latest single off his forthcoming album Zeros (August 21st). Sonically adventurous and full of bombast, the inventive pop song continues the narrative of the album's previous two singles "The Key To Life On Earth" and "Beautiful Faces," and features the album's recurring character, Daniel, a name that appears on two tracks on Zeros.Listen to "Daniel, You're Still A Child" and watch the music video for the new song, directed by Will Hooper, below!McKenna shares about the single: "You know, Daniel, You're Still A Child because he's lost in the aftermath, whether it's lost in the sauce, stoned, lost in some existential fear or lost his way in some VR game. Daniel is this kid who has so much to prove, he has so much in him but he's just continually being led astray because the world's telling him that he's not 'normal'. Social media isn't this alien spaceship, it's the reality in which young people are living in. And I found myself living in this reality. I'm not trying to create a story that's like 'bleep bloop isn't the future mad' we're living in that madness now!"McKenna recently performed a #PlayAtHome version of "The Key To Life On Earth" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. McKenna first appeared on Colbert in 2016 when he was 17, and today shared a special "social distanced" version of his new latest single, which he co-directed with Luke Cutforth. Declan McKenna's second album Zeros will be released on August 21st. The album, produced by Jay Joyce with mixing by Spike Stent, was recorded in Nashville and is his first since his critically acclaimed debut, 2017's What Do You Think About The Car?, which NPR Music hailed as "a powerful, clever album" and lead Rolling Stone to name him an "Artist You Need to Know." Said McKenna about Zeros: "In terms of my artistic development, it feels a major step on from my first record. With this album, if I'm performing as a character, I wanted it to give it everything- all the artists that I love like Dylan, Nick Cave or Bowie, are great storytellers because they give their characters really intense, sometimes strange voices." Declan McKenna's Zeros is available for pre-order on all formats.



