News
RnB 10/07/2020

Stream Summer Walker's EP 'Life On Earth'

Stream Summer Walker's EP 'Life On Earth'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Summer Walker returns with Life On Earth! On her first project of 2020, the R&B songstress delivers a mix of chill and not-so-chill tunes to add to your quarantine playlist. Executive produced by Summer, the five-track EP features collaborations with PARTYNEXTDOOR, who guests on "My Affection," and two appearances from NO1-NOAH.

To celebrate the release, Summer hosted a socially-safe UFO Listening Experience in Atlanta this week. Fans who attended were able to get an early listen on radios via a secret frequency within a small radius.

Life On Earth marks Summer's first project since last year's platinum-selling debut Over It, which topped the charts and spawned hits including "Girls Need Love," "Playing Games," and "Come Thru" with Usher.







