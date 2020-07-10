Stream Summer Walker's EP 'Life On Earth'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Summer Walker returns with Life On Earth! On her first project of 2020, the R&B songstress delivers a mix of chill and not-so-chill tunes to add to your quarantine playlist. Executive produced by Summer, the five-track EP features collaborations with PARTYNEXTDOOR, who guests on "My Affection," and two appearances from NO1-NOAH.To celebrate the release, Summer hosted a socially-safe UFO Listening Experience in Atlanta this week. Fans who attended were able to get an early listen on radios via a secret frequency within a small radius.Life On Earth marks Summer's first project since last year's platinum-selling debut Over It, which topped the charts and spawned hits including "Girls Need Love," "Playing Games," and " Come Thru " with Usher.



