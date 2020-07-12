Nino Bravo Returns To The #1 Spot - 47 Years Later In The Most Unexpected Way Alongside Pinky Dread





https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Y876qrI6O3kItxH3ycwaQ?si=MBhvdkjITjyctuwicaneAA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Who could have imagined that almost half a century after becoming an international hit, Nino Bravo's song "Un Beso y una Flor", would climb the charts again, this time on a brand-new English version and in the style of reggae? Such is the magic of music. The one who is giving new life to one of the most romantic and best-selling songs of the early '70s is PINKY DREAD, aka George Henry.The new version of "Un Beso y Una Flor" is titled "GOT TO LEAVE". The song has been embedded in the Jamaican artist's DNA since childhood, even without understanding a single word, thanks to the multicultural influence of his mother, Hortense Ellis, known as "The First Lady of the Songs of Jamaica". "One of the songs that I always listened to thanks to her was 'Un Beso y una Flor' by Nino Bravo, so when the producers of my new album, of Hispanic heritage, began to explore the possibility of recording something in Spanish, I immediately thought of the song and translated it," affirmed the artist from Jamaica. In fact, the new English version was approved by the original songwriters José Luis Armenteros and Pablo Herrero. George Henry was born and raised amid the music and art in Jamaica. His mother worked with Lee "Scratch" Perry, Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespeare, among others. He is also the nephew of legendary singer-songwriter Alton Ellis, the godfather of Rocksteady.Earlier this year, PINKY DREAD signed a contract with Music Brokers for a series of singles that led him to collaborate with Sublime Reggae Kings, Sarah Menescal, and Jamaican Reggae Cuts. Those songs have provided him with a steady audience of almost 30,000 monthly listeners. Pinky Dread's new project rescues and reinvents reggae, synonymous with peace, joy and "good vibes" ... just what the world needs now. Music Brokers is the largest independent label in Latin America. With offices in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and the United States. The company's roster includes artists such as Karen Souza, Sarah Menescal, Ituana and Amazonics; and successful compilations like Bossa N'Stones, Jazz and 80s and Vintage Café. Listen to "Got To Leave":https://orcd.co/pinky-dread-got-to-leavehttps://open.spotify.com/artist/0Y876qrI6O3kItxH3ycwaQ?si=MBhvdkjITjyctuwicaneAA



