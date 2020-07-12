Celebrated Pianist Lang Lang Records Bach's Monumental Goldberg Variations





"I'm now 38 and, while that's not old, I think the time was right for a new stage in my artistic development," comments Lang Lang. "I've moved into new terrain with the Goldberg Variations and really immersed myself fully in this project. My goal as an artist is to keep becoming more self-aware and more knowledgeable, as well as to keep offering inspiration to others. It's an ongoing process, but this project has taken me a little further along the path."



The pianist's long journey into the soul of one of the greatest landmarks of world culture began with childhood lessons in Bach's music in his native China. He was just 17 when he played the Goldberg Variations from memory for the conductor and pianist Christoph Eschenbach, an unforgettable experience for both musicians. Lang Lang subsequently sought expert advice from leading interpreters of the composer's music, conductor Nikolaus Harnoncourt and harpsichordist and early keyboard specialist



Having allowed his relationship with the work to evolve naturally over time, Lang Lang finally felt ready to record Bach's great "Aria" and 30 variations. In early March 2020, shortly before beginning his studio sessions, he gave a poignant public performance of the work in Leipzig. "Playing in the Thomaskirche (St.



It's believed that Bach wrote the Goldberg Variations for his pupil, a teenage harpsichord virtuoso named Johann Gottlieb Goldberg. The composer's first biographer reported that the piece was commissioned by the Russian ambassador to the Dresden court, an insomniac, as a "soothing and cheerful" work for young Goldberg to play during the night. Published in late 1741, it demands total spiritual focus from the performer.

"This isn't just the most exceptional and creative work in the keyboard repertoire, it's also the most multidimensional," observes Lang Lang. "It allows us to draw on everything we have within ourselves, but also makes us realize what's missing and what we still have to learn."



A globally celebrated piano virtuoso, Lang Lang has sold millions of albums around the world, topping classical charts and achieving simultaneous mainstream success. In 2007, he was nominated for a Grammy Award, becoming the first Chinese artist in the Best Instrumental Soloist category, and he was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine. During the past decade Lang Lang has performed for music fans, world leaders, monarchs and dignitaries including President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and



The scale of Lang Lang's musical achievements is mirrored by an unrelenting commitment to charitable causes, most notably through the Lang Lang International



Lang Lang's previous album, Piano Book, became 2019's biggest selling classical album worldwide. It topped classical charts in multiple countries and was also his biggest streaming debut, with over 170 million streams. Lang Lang is one of the most influential classical musicians in the world, with more than 20 million followers across social media.

The Goldberg Variations is his latest musical offering and aims to encourage a new generation of fans to explore Bach's astonishing work.



