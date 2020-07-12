Bon Jovi Releases New Song "American Reckoning"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On the heels of America's 4th of July weekend, iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi
releases "American Reckoning". The song, written by Jon Bon Jovi, offers a deeply compelling look at current times. Released today, "American Reckoning" will also be on the band's forthcoming Fall album Bon Jovi
2020 which takes a critical view of this staggering and historic year. The song is available from Island Records on all digital platforms and 100% of the band and Island Records' net proceeds from the download of American Reckoning will support the Bryan Stevenson's Equal Justice
Initiative thru December 31, 2020.
"I was moved to write American Reckoning as a witness to history," said Jon Bon Jovi, "I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us."
AMERICAN RECKONING LYRICS:
AMERICA'S ON FIRE
THERE'S PROTESTS IN THE STREET
HER CONSCIENCE HAS BEEN LOOTED
AND HER SOUL IS UNDERE SIEGE
ANOTHER MOTHER'S CRYING AS HISTORY REPEATS
I CAN'T BREATHE
GOD DAMN THOSE 8 LONG MINUTES
LAYING FACE DOWN IN CUFFS ON THE GROUND
BYSTANDERS PLEADED FOR MERCY
AS ONE COP SHOVED A KID IN THE CROWD
WHEN DID A JUDGE AND A JURY
BECOME A BADGE AND A KNEE
ON THESE STREETS
STAY ALIVE, STAY ALIVE
SHINE A LIGHT, STAY ALIVE
USE YOUR VOICE AND YOU REMEMBER ME
AMERICAN RECKONING
I'LL NEVER KNOW WHAT IT'S LIKE
TO WALK A MILE IN HIS SHOES
AND I'LL NEVER HAVE TO HAVE THE TALK
SO IT DON'T HAPPEN TO YOU
3 LITTLE WORDS WRITTEN ACROSS THE CHEST
OF A 12-YEAR-OLD WHO HASN'T LIVED LIFE YET
AM I NEXT
AM I NEXT
STAY ALIVE, STAY ALIVE
SHINE A LIGHT, STAY ALIVE
USE YOUR VOICE AND YOU REMEMBER ME
AMERICAN RECKONING
IS THIS A MOMENT OR MOVEMENT
IS THIS THE TIDE OR A FLOOD
IS OUR AMERICAN RECKONING
OUR STORY WRITTEN IN BLOOD
OR IN LOVE
OR IN PEACE
STAY ALIVE, STAY ALIVE
SHINE A LIGHT, STAY ALIVE
USE YOUR VOICE AND YOU REMEMBER ME
STAY ALIVE, STAY ALIVE
SHINE A LIGHT, STAY ALIVE
USE YOUR VOICE AND YOU REMEMBER ME
AMERICAN RECKONING
IN OUR AMERICAN RECKONING
Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi
has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi
is the consummate rock and roll band.
