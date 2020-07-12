Bon Jovi Releases New Song "American Reckoning"



"I was moved to write American Reckoning as a witness to history," said Jon Bon Jovi, "I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us."



AMERICAN RECKONING LYRICS:

AMERICA'S ON FIRE

THERE'S PROTESTS IN THE STREET

HER CONSCIENCE HAS BEEN LOOTED

AND HER SOUL IS UNDERE SIEGE

ANOTHER MOTHER'S CRYING AS HISTORY REPEATS

I CAN'T BREATHE



GOD DAMN THOSE 8 LONG MINUTES

LAYING FACE DOWN IN CUFFS ON THE GROUND

BYSTANDERS PLEADED FOR MERCY

AS ONE COP SHOVED A KID IN THE CROWD

WHEN DID A JUDGE AND A JURY

BECOME A BADGE AND A KNEE

ON THESE STREETS



STAY ALIVE, STAY ALIVE

SHINE A LIGHT, STAY ALIVE

USE YOUR VOICE AND YOU REMEMBER ME

AMERICAN RECKONING



I'LL NEVER KNOW WHAT IT'S LIKE

TO WALK A MILE IN HIS SHOES

AND I'LL NEVER HAVE TO HAVE THE TALK

SO IT DON'T HAPPEN TO YOU



3 LITTLE WORDS WRITTEN ACROSS THE CHEST

OF A 12-YEAR-OLD WHO HASN'T LIVED LIFE YET

AM I NEXT

AM I NEXT



STAY ALIVE, STAY ALIVE

SHINE A LIGHT, STAY ALIVE

USE YOUR VOICE AND YOU REMEMBER ME

AMERICAN RECKONING



IS THIS A MOMENT OR MOVEMENT

IS THIS THE TIDE OR A FLOOD

IS OUR AMERICAN RECKONING

OUR STORY WRITTEN IN BLOOD

OR IN LOVE

OR IN PEACE



STAY ALIVE, STAY ALIVE

SHINE A LIGHT, STAY ALIVE

USE YOUR VOICE AND YOU REMEMBER ME



STAY ALIVE, STAY ALIVE

SHINE A LIGHT, STAY ALIVE

USE YOUR VOICE AND YOU REMEMBER ME

AMERICAN RECKONING

IN OUR AMERICAN RECKONING



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of America's 4th of July weekend, iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi releases "American Reckoning". The song, written by Jon Bon Jovi, offers a deeply compelling look at current times. Released today, "American Reckoning" will also be on the band's forthcoming Fall album Bon Jovi 2020 which takes a critical view of this staggering and historic year. The song is available from Island Records on all digital platforms and 100% of the band and Island Records' net proceeds from the download of American Reckoning will support the Bryan Stevenson's Equal Justice Initiative thru December 31, 2020.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.

www.bonjovi.com
www.instagram.com/bonjovi
twitter.com/BonJovi




