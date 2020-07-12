Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 12/07/2020

Dua Lipa Releases New Video For 'Hallucinate'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dua Lipa has released the single 'Hallucinate'; with its propulsive bassline and shimmering synths, 'Hallucinate' transports listeners back to the 90's. Produced by SG Lewis & Stuart Price, it's the most club-ready track on the number one selling album 'Future Nostalgia'.
The album also includes the Number 1 global hit single 'Don't Start Now', and her smash single 'Physical' and the recent hit 'Break My Heart'.

The song also comes with an amazing video. Inspired by the Studio 54 aesthetic and cartoons from multiple iconic eras, the video is an animation extravaganza. Directed by The Mill's Lisha Tan, who is well known for her illustration and animation style, the film is packed with eclectic and fun characters, including a fully animated cartoon Dua Lipa.






