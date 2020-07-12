Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 12/07/2020

Ryan Trey Delivers Sumptuous New Single "Rollin"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) #JUSTAREGULARDAY/Interscope Records/ Universal Music is thrilled to announce the release of "Rollin," the sumptuous new single from the label's lead artist, Ryan Trey. The lo-fi, moody, hip-hop-R&B missive ominously recounts the complicated cycle of an on-again-off-again relationship.
"It's about being in a situation you can't seem to get out of," the 21-year old virtuoso explains. "Trying to find your way out, but somehow you keep rollin' back into the same place." Neil Dominique, who manages the likes of Bryson Tiller, Pardison Fontaine and more, discovered Ryan three years ago. He is the first artist up on tastemaker Dominique's #JUSTAREGULARDAY imprint.

Much like the imagery for Ryan Trey's 2017 breakout song, "Mutual Butterflies," the accompanying music video for "Rollin," directed by Child, is equal-parts cinematic, sexy and eerie. "She's like a visual coach," Ryan describes of his experience working with the rising creative. "She knew how to convey exactly what I wanted."

Subtle but infectious, "Rollin" is a strong follow up to last year's "Nowhere to Run" featuring Bryson Tiller, which quickly put Ryan Trey on the radar of such high profile early believers as basketball star, Lebron James and entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner, who posted about the emerging artist on their Instagram profiles. Ryan Trey's "Rollin" is available worldwide on all digital platforms.






Most read news of the week
Rap Icon Lil Wayne Releases "Free Weezy" Album On All Streaming Platforms In Celebration Of Project's 5th Anniversary
In Hearts Wake Debut "Dystopia" Music Video/Single; Announce Eco-Conscious Limited-Edition Vinyl Pre-Order
Wait For The Sun Song And Music Video To Support Black Lives Matter
Mieko Shimizu's New Single Lazy Light Is Perfect For A Hazy Summer Afternoon With Nowhere To Go And Nothing To Do
Adele Is Working With Whitney Houston's Producer & John Legend For Upcoming Album!
STYX's Tommy Shaw Teams Up With Bitchin' Sauce To Present A Performance With The Contemporary Youth Orchestra For The Classic Hit "Fooling Yourself"
David Gray Reschedules Australia-New Zealand Dates For 'White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour' To November 2021
"Prodigal Son" Soundtrack Now Available On Watertower Music
Mickey Leigh Tackles Equal Rights In Music Video For 'Two Kinds Of Law'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0288780 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023589134216309 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how