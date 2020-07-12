Ryan Trey Delivers Sumptuous New Single "Rollin"



Subtle but infectious, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) #JUSTAREGULARDAY/Interscope Records/ Universal Music is thrilled to announce the release of "Rollin," the sumptuous new single from the label's lead artist, Ryan Trey. The lo-fi, moody, hip-hop-R&B missive ominously recounts the complicated cycle of an on-again-off-again relationship."It's about being in a situation you can't seem to get out of," the 21-year old virtuoso explains. "Trying to find your way out, but somehow you keep rollin' back into the same place." Neil Dominique, who manages the likes of Bryson Tiller, Pardison Fontaine and more, discovered Ryan three years ago. He is the first artist up on tastemaker Dominique's #JUSTAREGULARDAY imprint.Much like the imagery for Ryan Trey's 2017 breakout song, "Mutual Butterflies," the accompanying music video for "Rollin," directed by Child, is equal-parts cinematic, sexy and eerie. "She's like a visual coach," Ryan describes of his experience working with the rising creative. "She knew how to convey exactly what I wanted."Subtle but infectious, " Rollin " is a strong follow up to last year's "Nowhere to Run" featuring Bryson Tiller, which quickly put Ryan Trey on the radar of such high profile early believers as basketball star, Lebron James and entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner, who posted about the emerging artist on their Instagram profiles. Ryan Trey's " Rollin " is available worldwide on all digital platforms.



