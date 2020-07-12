Nikki Yanofsky Releases New Album Ft. Rod Temperton's Last Song

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Nikki Yanofsky releases her latest studio album 'Turn Down The Sound,' a 10-track LP (eOne Music) that showcases Nikki's independence and marks a newfound departure for her career as a young musician. Written at Warner/Chappell's studios in NYC and produced by Zachary Seman and Roger
Kleinman (Joey Bada$$, ASAP Rocky), 'Turn Down The Sound' fuses Nikki's jazz-pop proclivity with hip-hop and R&B, making for a dynamic and tasteful range of tracks. The album also features the last two songs that esteemed songwriter Rod Temperton ("Thriller," "Boogie Nights
") wrote before his passing. Listen to 'Turn Down The Sound' here: ffm.to/turndownthesound
Before her mentor and friend Rod Temperton passed away, it was discovered that "Bubbles
", the new single from 'Turn Down The Sound,' was still loaded onto his music production software, indicating that it was the last song he ever worked on. Listen to "Bubbles
" here: ffm.to/turndownthesound
"This song is the most special one on the entire album, says Nikki. "It means the most to me because Rod tailor made this song to fit my voice and attitude. It's the best gift I've ever received. Also, it's no coincidence that "Bubbles
" sort of sounds like "Wobbles", which is the nickname he had given me."
Nikki
recently created a SiriusXM's At-Home Music
Tutorial for album cut "Loner." This fall, she will unveil an online masterclass at Berklee College of Music
and release a mini masterclass at the GRAMMY Museum courtesy of the Experience
Prudential Center.
American Songwriter says 'Turn Down The Sound' "reveals the artist Yanofsky was always meant to be" and Billboard described the single 'Forget' as a "self-confident anthem."
ffm.to/turndownthesound
'TURN DOWN THE SOUND' TRACK LIST
Loner
Turn Down The Sound
Sunshine
Forget
Nerve
High Note
Throwin' Stones
Black
Sheep
Bubbles
Owe It All