Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 12/07/2020

Sara Bareilles And Cast Of "Little Voice" Release Five Songs From The Series

Sara Bareilles And Cast Of "Little Voice" Release Five Songs From The Series
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy Award-winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, and author Sara Bareilles unveils the Little Voice: Season One, Episodes 1-3 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack).

Released via Loud Robot - an independent music label out of J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot - and Epic Records, the five-track set features music from the first three episodes of the new Apple original series, Little Voice, debuting globally on Apple TV+ today.

Not only did Sara notably write and record new songs for the series, but she also serves as an executive producer alongside J.J. Abrams and Jessie Nelson.

Sara penned four of the five tracks on Little Voice: Season One, Episodes 1-3 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack). She was a fan of Colin Hayes's "Waiting For My Real Life To Begin", which inspired her to include it in the series.
Among other highlights, Sara wrote another bold love anthem with "Coming Back To You", the stand out string-driven "I Don't Know Anything" as well as the intimate "Dear Hope."


Sara recently revealed the title track and theme song "Little Voice," which has amassed over 1.3 million streams in just two weeks.

Last year, Sara enchanted listeners everywhere with her 2019 fifth full-length album, Amidst The Chaos. Generating widespread acclaim, Variety noted, "[it] establishes that there's no one in contemporary Pop better at flexing mezzo-soprano sensitivity and social empathy like a muscle. It's the perfect album for anyone who could use a little fierce snowflake pride." The album features stand out tracks "A Safe Place to Land" featuring John Legend, as well as "Saint Honesty," which won a Grammy® Award for "Best American Roots Performance." Additionally, on the Amidst The Chaos Tour, she took the stage at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl.






Most read news of the week
Rap Icon Lil Wayne Releases "Free Weezy" Album On All Streaming Platforms In Celebration Of Project's 5th Anniversary
In Hearts Wake Debut "Dystopia" Music Video/Single; Announce Eco-Conscious Limited-Edition Vinyl Pre-Order
Wait For The Sun Song And Music Video To Support Black Lives Matter
Mieko Shimizu's New Single Lazy Light Is Perfect For A Hazy Summer Afternoon With Nowhere To Go And Nothing To Do
STYX's Tommy Shaw Teams Up With Bitchin' Sauce To Present A Performance With The Contemporary Youth Orchestra For The Classic Hit "Fooling Yourself"
David Gray Reschedules Australia-New Zealand Dates For 'White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour' To November 2021
"Prodigal Son" Soundtrack Now Available On Watertower Music
Mickey Leigh Tackles Equal Rights In Music Video For 'Two Kinds Of Law'
H.E.R. Releases New Song 'Do To Me'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0264790 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017619132995605 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how