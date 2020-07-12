Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 12/07/2020

Toots & The Maytals Releases New Single 'Warning Warning'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary Jamaican artist Frederick "Toots" Hibbert today unveils a brand new single 'Warning Warning', the second offering from his highly anticipated first studio album in a decade Got To Be Tough, set for global release via Trojan Jamaica/BMG Records on August 29.

The new track comes in the wake of an incredible global reception for both the album announcement and release of its title track, the video for which was unveiled last week on International Reggae Day.

During a time of global social and political unrest, Toots' welcomed return and voice couldn't be more needed or necessary than ever. Harking back to the start of Ska, during the civil rights movement era in America and Jamaican independence in the 1960s, he has sung iconic truths such as 'Monkey Man' and '54-46 Was My Number,' a wry but not bitter response to his unjust incarceration for ganja. Since then Toots has gained insight into the corrupt systems that try to dominate our bravest endeavors, and it is in his new resistance music, that his anger at and sensitivity to injustice in 2020 is clearer than ever. 'Warning Warning' encapsulates this in a clear message for the world, with no apology - a warning.
"I want to ask everyone to keep their focus in this time of wonders. Make such focus be of good faith. Love each other, take it as a warning and exercise brotherly and sisterly care for each other of all race, religion and creed." Says Toots.

The energizing provocation of Got To Be Tough renews the near six-decade career of the man who launched a new sound and genre with his 1968 release, 'Do The Reggay.' It's a reminder that through Toots' creative veins run all the roots and shoots of the Black Diaspora. Blues, soul, r'n'b, funk, jazz, reggae, African griots - Toots honors, embodies and owns them. Throwing down an authoritative guide: how to survive and thrive among our earth challenges.

He hipped our heads in the 1970s with the dynamic pan-Africanism of 'Funky Kingston' and the early warning message of 'Pressure Drop'; re-defining soul with the 'Toots In Memphis' LP in the 80s.

Toots has constantly evolved while staying uniquely the same.

The multiple GRAMMY Award nominated and winning musician, vocalist, songwriter, producer and icon has made the wait worthwhile, crafting a stubborn groove, designed to inspire tenacity, while splendidly balancing joy and anger, pain and healing. Produced by Toots himself, who also plays many of the instruments on this album, alongside Zak Starkey on guitar, drums from one half of Sly and Robbie, Sly Dunbar, percussion from Cyril Neville, and a mighty horn section arranged by Toots himself.

Tough, though the message is, your body has to respond to these songs, and your mind will follow. An impeccable performer himself, Toots knows that the dance itself is a primal exorcism; a greater guarantee than any that, helped by heeding this warning, we will live to 'Do The Reggay' into the 21st century and beyond. Got To Be Tough the album will be available worldwide from August 28.






