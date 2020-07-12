Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 12/07/2020

Ramsey Lewis Continues Monthly Online Performance Series With The Beatles Songbook

Ramsey Lewis Continues Monthly Online Performance Series With The Beatles Songbook
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On July 25th history will be made when Grammy award-winning pianist Ramsey Lewis plays The Beatles songbook on his Saturday Salon live stream series performance on StageIt. The Beatles are the best-selling band in history, with estimated sales of over 600 mill! ion records worldwide. Their music has captivated generations. Now jazz legend and three time Grammy winner Ramsey Lewis returns with an exciting new show celebrating some of the greatest songs ever written by The Beatles. The songs were carefully chosen from The Beatles catalogue for their instrumentation and arrangements to be seamlessly intertwined with the extraordinary piano brilliance of NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis.

Lewis will provide audiences with an exclusive concert experience streaming on the platform, Stageit. The "Saturday Salon" takes place on the last Saturday of every month and features a 60-minute performance at 1:00 PM Central Time. Tickets are $20 and a portion of the proceeds from each performance will benefit The Jazz Foundation of America. The JFA is one of the leading non-profit organizations focused on aiding jazz musicians in this international time of need. Every aspect of the music industry has been impacted by COVID-19 and the JFA is focused on providing much needed emergency, health, housing and job assistance to jazz musicians who have lost a large portion of their income due to a lack of live performances.

Ramsey recently said, "Throughout my career people have always been there to help me. Now that I've retired from touring, my wife Jan and I thought since I'm still playing everyday anyway why not share it with my fans and help those in need."

Ramsey Lewis - The Beatles Songbook - Volume 1 Saturday, July 25th - 1 PM Central Time
www.ramseylewis.com






